Government Expands Legislation to Target Street Weapons and Illicit Drugs

Yesterday, the Legislative Assembly of Saskatchewan introduced House amendments to The Safe Public Spaces (Street Weapons) Act that will expand the Act to include fentanyl, hypodermic needles and methamphetamine.

Including fentanyl, methamphetamine and hypodermic needles as categories of street weapons recognizes the significant risks these items present to public safety. These amendments follow the government's prior commitment to implement a comprehensive plan to protect communities from illicit fentanyl and methamphetamine production, transportation, trafficking and street use in the province.

The Act is expected to be passed during the spring sitting of the Legislative Assembly and come into force this summer after regulations have been finalized. Once in force, the Act will enable municipalities and First Nations to opt in to new rules to regulate the possession, transportation and storage of items potentially used as street weapons, such as large knives, machetes, hypodermic needles and bear spray.

"We are dedicated to creating safer communities for all Saskatchewan residents," Justice Minister and Attorney General Tim McLeod said. "This legislation represents a pivotal step in ensuring that public spaces remain places of enjoyment and comfort, free from intimidation, violence caused by street weapons and illicit drugs."

The government recognizes that many items used as street weapons have legitimate, legal purposes. The legislation contains appropriate exemptions to ensure these items can continue to be used for their lawful purposes, such as medical treatment, food preparation and protection from wildlife threats.

These new rules form part of the government's multi-ministry approach to safer communities and neighbourhoods, which also includes $11.9 million for approximately 100 new municipal police officers, $2.7 million for 14 new Safer Communities and Neighbourhoods (SCAN) personnel to target nuisance properties, $2.5 million for the Saskatchewan Police College over the next three years, and updating The Safer Communities and Neighbourhoods Act to provide additional options to address nuisance properties.

