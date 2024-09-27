Weyburn to Receive $413,400 Through Municipal Police Grants Program

CANADA, September 27 - Released on September 27, 2024

Through the Municipal Police Grants program, the City of Weyburn will receive more than $233,000 from the Ministry of Corrections, Policing and Public Safety in 2024-25 to support two existing police officer positions with the Weyburn Police Service. The funding will be used to support enhanced community policing initiatives, such as the Organized/Serious Crime and Combined Traffic Services Saskatchewan (CTSS) programs.

"Without these funds, these important specialized policing initiatives would not be possible in the City of Weyburn," Corrections, Policing and Public Safety Minister Paul Merriman said. "We are proud to continue this vital support to the Weyburn Police Service to help create safer neighbourhoods for area residents."

The Organized/Serious Crimes Task Force investigates individuals who are involved, or suspected of being involved, in organized criminal activities.

While the CTSS program focuses on reducing the number of serious collisions and fatalities that occur on Saskatchewan roadways. Saskatchewan Government Insurance will contribute $180,000 to fund one additional Weyburn CTSS officer, bringing the total contribution for the 2024-25 Weyburn Police Service Funding Agreement to $413,400 to support three police positions.

"The Weyburn Police Service is very pleased with the on-going funding provided by the Municipal Police Grants program," Weyburn Police Chief Brent VanDeSype said. "This funding is very significant in supporting positions within our CTSS and Criminal Investigation & Drug Enforcement units. Recognizing the need for increased funding to address the growing demands on municipal policing, the Ministry of Corrections, Policing, and Public Safety has answered the bell, and their much needed support allows the Weyburn Police Service to enhance their service and better meet the safety needs of our community."

This funding is in addition to the recently announced $238,000 for the City of Weyburn to hire two new officers for the Weyburn Police Service to further support policing operations in the community.

The Ministry of Corrections, Policing and Public Safety has been providing funds to police services across Saskatchewan through the Municipal Police Grants program since 1998. The program currently supports a total of 143 specialized policing positions within municipal police services across the province.

