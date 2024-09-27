SIRT Investigating Officer-Involved Fatality on Fishing Lake First Nation

CANADA, September 27 - Released on September 27, 2024

On Tuesday, September 24, at approximately 1:52 p.m., the Saskatchewan Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT) received a notification from the Saskatchewan RCMP regarding a serious incident involving police.

SIRT's Civilian Executive Director accepted the notification as within SIRT's mandate and directed an investigation by SIRT.

On September 24, at approximately 11:30 a.m., RCMP received a report that a 34-year-old man, who was wanted in connection with several recent robberies and had been the subject of recent public bulletins, had been seen on the Fishing Lake First Nation. At approximately 1:00 p.m., police observed a white van and received information that it was being operated by the 34-year-old man. Police attempted a traffic stop on the van, which failed to stop and continued at a high rate of speed. As this was occurring, RCMP received a call from an individual reporting that the man had just stolen the white van, which belonged to the local school. The caller also stated they believed the man to be armed with a firearm.

The pursuit of the van continued through the Fishing Lake First Nation and surrounding area before the van returned to a residence on the First Nation. The van slowed and RCMP vehicles attempted to intercept. During this encounter two RCMP members discharged their service firearms, striking the van. The van continued around the residence and drove through a wooded area and along a narrow path toward another residential area of the First Nation, where an RCMP vehicle made contact with the van, which came to a stop. The man was observed to be inside the van and unresponsive. The man was removed from the van by police, who provided first aid until the arrival of EMS, who pronounced the man deceased.

Immediately following the notification, a SIRT team consisting of the Civilian Executive Director and five SIRT Investigators were deployed to the Wadena RCMP Detachment and the Fishing Lake First Nation to begin their investigation. A community liaison will also be appointed pursuant to S.91.12 (1) (a) of The Police Act, 1990. During the course of SIRT's investigation, a loaded shotgun and a spent shell casing were recovered from the white van and have been seized as exhibits by SIRT.

SIRT is aware of civilian-recorded video of the incident circulating through various means. As part of the ongoing investigation, SIRT strongly urges anyone who directly witnessed or may have video of the incident to contact SIRT at sirt@gov.sk.ca.

SIRT's investigation will examine the conduct of police during this incident, including the circumstances surrounding the man's death. The RCMP will maintain conduct of the investigation into the man and his actions prior to and during the incident. No further information will be released at this time. A final report will be issued to the public within 90 days of the investigation ending.

SIRT's mandate is to independently investigate incidents where an individual has died or suffered serious injury arising from the actions of on and off-duty police officers, or while in the custody of police, as well as allegations of sexual assault or interpersonal violence involving police.

For updates on SIRT investigations, follow SIRT on Twitter at https://twitter.com/SIRT_SK.

-30-

For more information, contact: