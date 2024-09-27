WVDEP to host Cabell County Water Festival on October 2nd

Page Content

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Close to 250 fifth-grade students from Cabell County will fill Barboursville City Park for a day of hands-on learning and fun as part of the Cabell County Water Festival. Scheduled for Wednesday, October 2, the event will run from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and focus on educating students about our water, with an eye toward creating a generation of responsible consumers of the state’s natural resources.





Sponsors of the Water Festival include Project WET (Water Education Today), which is housed under the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection’s (WVDEP) Watershed Improvement Branch and local partners including WVDEP's Youth Environmental Program, and Barboursville City Park.





Designed to be interactive and entertaining for the students, the day will feature a wide variety of educational stations geared toward water-related topics such as flooding, acid rain, erosion prevention, water conservation, the water cycle, fish and aquatic insects.





Participants will rotate through the stations, staffed by educators from WVDEP, Marshall University, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the National Weather Service, Natural Resources Conservation Services, Huntington Stormwater Utility, Barboursville Stormwater Program, West Virginia American Water, and Fourpole​ Creek Watershed Association.







Participants include Village of Barboursville, Meadows, Martha, Hite Saunders, Davis Creek and Culloden elementary schools.





