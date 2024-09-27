NEWS RELEASE: Gov. Cox strengthens Utah-Korea ties during historic meeting with President Yoon Suk Yeol



NEWS RELEASE

Sept. 27, 2024

Contact:

Robert Carroll

Office of the Governor

(801) 243-2290, rcarroll@utah.gov

Gov. Cox strengthens Utah-Korea ties during historic meeting with President Yoon Suk Yeol

SEOUL (Sept. 27, 2024) – Today, Gov. Spencer J. Cox met with President Yoon Suk Yeol of the Republic of Korea, marking a new chapter in Utah’s relationship with the East Asian nation. This meeting, part of a broader delegation involving 47 Utah businesses and organizations, underscored the deepening economic and cultural ties between Utah and Korea.

Gov. Cox and President Yoon discussed opportunities for economic growth and cultural exchange, with a particular focus on the newly announced non-stop flight route between Incheon International Airport (ICN) and Salt Lake City International Airport (SLC). Set to launch in June 2025, this direct connection announced today by Delta Air Lines is expected to greatly enhance trade and tourism between Utah and South Korea.

The governor-led trade mission, running from Sept. 24 to Oct. 4, 2024, includes visits to both Seoul and Tokyo and aims to strengthen ties in key industries such as manufacturing, aerospace and defense, life sciences, financial services, and fintech. Building on the success of previous missions to South Korea in 2018 and Japan in 2019, today’s meeting reflects Utah’s strategic focus on expanding its presence in the Indo-Pacific region.

Gov. Cox and President Yoon also reflected on the 21,500 Utahns who fought for Korea’s freedom during the Korean War and explored ways to support Utah’s vibrant community of more than 15,000 Korean Americans. President Yoon expressed deep respect for the people of Utah and members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

“The Korean economy, much like Utah’s, has delivered sustained prosperity through innovation and growth,” said Gov. Cox. “Through shared values and mutual respect, President Yoon and I are committed to increased collaboration, which we hope will serve as a global example of how two regions can address challenging issues and create lasting positive change.”

The meeting took place a day before Gov. Cox’s visit to the University of Utah’s Asia Campus, which is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year. During their discussion, Gov. Cox and President Yoon identified opportunities to enhance academic and research partnerships, further strengthening the bond between Utah and Korea.

The Governor’s Office of Economic Opportunity and World Trade Center Utah organized this trade mission to support and expand the 200 Utah-based companies already engaged in business with South Korea. In preparation for the trip, Utah hosted Republic of Korea Consul General Lim Jung-taek to discuss business opportunities with local companies.

Gov. Cox’s 2023 trade missions to France, the United Kingdom, and Mexico generated $193.25 million in New Trade Opportunities (NTO) for Utah, underscoring the state’s growing influence and competitiveness in international business. These outcomes highlight Utah’s leadership in fostering global partnerships and driving economic prosperity.

