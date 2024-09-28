JioMed Family Care Partners with Enara Health to Offer Comprehensive Weight Management Support

Empowering Patients with Personalized, Insurance-Covered Obesity Care That Integrates Nutrition, Fitness, and Behavioral Health

LEAWOOD, KS, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- JioMed Family Care, a leading provider of personalized healthcare in Kansas, is proud to announce a new partnership with Enara Health. This collaboration brings advanced, insurance-covered weight management services to patients, leveraging Enara's cutting-edge digital platform to support sustainable and holistic obesity care.

Dr. Megha Teeka, MD, DABOM, a physician at JioMed with a deep commitment to obesity medicine, expressed her enthusiasm for the partnership: "Our collaboration with Enara Health allows us to offer our patients a science-based, compassionate weight management program tailored to their unique needs. This is particularly important as here in Kansas we see a growing need for comprehensive care that addresses not just weight, but also related conditions like diabetes and cardiovascular disease."

JioMed Family Care, led by Dr. Teeka and Dr. Ekta Patel, MD, emphasizes a patient-centered approach that integrates preventive care with chronic disease management. Both physicians bring a wealth of experience and a shared dedication to improving patient outcomes through evidence-based practices. Dr. Patel, known for her compassionate approach and proficiency in a wide range of clinical procedures, added, "Partnering with Enara Health enhances our ability to provide 360 degree care that addresses all facets of our patients' health, from physical to mental well-being."

The partnership with Enara Health introduces a multi-disciplinary program that includes personalized nutrition counseling, fitness guidance, behavioral health support, and access to medications when needed. This program is designed to be flexible and supportive, helping patients achieve long-term weight loss and improve overall health.

Dr. Rami Bailony, CEO of Enara Health, commented on the significance of this partnership: "By integrating Enara's digital health platform with JioMed's personalized care, we are setting a new standard in obesity treatment. This partnership will enable us to reach more patients in Kansas with the tools and support they need to achieve meaningful and sustainable weight loss."

Patients at JioMed Family Care can now access these services with most major insurance plans, making this a highly accessible option for those seeking to improve their health through a structured, medically supervised weight management program.

