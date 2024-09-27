Submit Release
Public Input Meeting-ND 32 and ND 13 Intersection, 1 mile east of Gwinner

About the project

The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) will host a public input meeting to discuss proposed safety improvements to ND 32 and ND 13 intersection east of Gwinner. Representatives from the NDDOT will be on hand to answer questions and discuss concerns.

Meeting Information

When:  Monday, Oct. 14 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. CDT
Where:  Gwinner Community Center, 104 Main St. N, Gwinner, ND 58040

 

 

Ways to Submit a Comment

  • Email rfrolek@nd.gov with "Public Input Meeting-PCN 24189 in the subject line.
  • Mail your comments to the address listed below and include "Public Input Meeting- PCN 24189" in the letter heading.
  • Submit your comments here.

All comment must be postmarked or emailed by Oct. 28, 2024. Please complete the Title VI survey.

Contact

Ryan Frolek
NDDOT – Design Division 
Upson Hall I Room 218 
243 Centennial Dr Stop 8115
Grand Forks, ND 58202-8115 
rfrolek@nd.gov

Special Accommodation

The NDDOT will consider every request for reasonable accommodation to provide an accessible meeting facility or other accommodation for people with disabilities. Language interpretation and translation services will be available upon request for this meeting.

To request accommodations, contact Heather Christianson, Civil Rights Division, NDDOT, at 701-328-2978 or civilrights@nd.gov. TTY users may use Relay North Dakota at 711 or 1-800-366-6888.

