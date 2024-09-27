Public Input Meeting-ND 32 and ND 13 Intersection, 1 mile east of Gwinner
About the project
The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) will host a public input meeting to discuss proposed safety improvements to ND 32 and ND 13 intersection east of Gwinner. Representatives from the NDDOT will be on hand to answer questions and discuss concerns.
Meeting Information
When: Monday, Oct. 14 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. CDT
Where: Gwinner Community Center, 104 Main St. N, Gwinner, ND 58040
Ways to Submit a Comment
- Email rfrolek@nd.gov with "Public Input Meeting-PCN 24189 in the subject line.
- Mail your comments to the address listed below and include "Public Input Meeting- PCN 24189" in the letter heading.
- Submit your comments here.
All comment must be postmarked or emailed by Oct. 28, 2024. Please complete the Title VI survey.
Contact
Ryan Frolek
NDDOT – Design Division
Upson Hall I Room 218
243 Centennial Dr Stop 8115
Grand Forks, ND 58202-8115
rfrolek@nd.gov
Related Resources
Special Accommodation
The NDDOT will consider every request for reasonable accommodation to provide an accessible meeting facility or other accommodation for people with disabilities. Language interpretation and translation services will be available upon request for this meeting.
To request accommodations, contact Heather Christianson, Civil Rights Division, NDDOT, at 701-328-2978 or civilrights@nd.gov. TTY users may use Relay North Dakota at 711 or 1-800-366-6888.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.