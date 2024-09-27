Update on US 26/89 Broadway paving operations-schedule change

Wyoming Department of Transportation and contract crews from Evans Construction have completed paving the sections of US 26/89 Broadway from High School Road to just shy of the intersection with South Park Loop Road. Crews will be moving on to the next section of US 26/89 Broadway to the Y intersection tomorrow. Over the next two days, crews are planning to pave all lanes to the Y intersection and portions of WYO 22 at the intersection. Crews have opted to work Friday and Saturday, but will not be working Sunday, due to a change in the schedule. Working hours will be extended to 7 p.m. on Saturday.

Starting next week, crews will begin working on the milled sections of Broadway northeast of the Y intersection. Crews will continue working 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. next week in an effort to alleviate travel times for school transportation services and commuters in the afternoon.

“If all goes well, the majority of the disruption with paving will be completed by the end of next week,” WYDOT district construction engineer Peter Stinchcomb said.

WYDOT is still encouraging drivers to avoid the construction areas on Broadway and consider other modes of travel for the day, such as school or public buses, biking or walking. Unpredictable weather and other variables may necessitate last-minute changes to the schedule. WYDOT remains committed to updating the public with timely information.

Drivers are advised to be alert and aware in construction areas, be mindful of roadside workers, and expect reduced speeds and possible delays.