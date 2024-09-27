Governor Ivey Announces Retirement of Labor Secretary Fitzgerald Washington, Appoints Former Agency Head Marty Redden to Lead Department

MONTGOMERY – Governor Kay Ivey on Friday announced the retirement of Alabama Department of Labor Secretary Fitzgerald Washington. She also shared she is appointing her former Cabinet member, Marty Redden, to lead the Department as it transitions to the Department of Workforce.

“Alabama has achieved all time low unemployment rates, and we have more people working today than at any other point in our state’s history. I am grateful for the role Secretary Washington has played in that success over the last decade, and I thank him for his dedicated service,” said Governor Ivey. “After pivoting our focus to increasing the state’s labor force participation, with Secretary Washington, the Legislature and many others, we proudly passed the ‘Working for Alabama’ bill package, which includes transforming the Department of Labor into the Department of Workforce. I am proud to bring back Marty Redden to help us oversee that transition.”

As the Department of Labor’s longest serving secretary, Washington helped see Alabama connect more jobseekers with employers. Governor Ivey also sought to reach previously underserved segments of the population such as those with disabilities, veterans who have sacrificed much and those others facing employment barriers. Washington helped execute that mission. During his tenure, he was also elected to serve as chair of two national workforce associations.

“It’s been an honor to serve the state in this capacity and to work with Governor Ivey for the people who call Alabama home,” said Washington. “I’m so very proud of all that the Alabama Department of Labor has been able to accomplish in this past decade. Making sure that all Alabamians who want a job can have a job has been an important goal not only for the agency, but for me personally. Watching people thrive after finding gainful employment, and then continuing to be successful by expanding their families and purchasing homes is one of the most rewarding experiences I’ve had in my life. I’d also like to acknowledge the amazing staff at ADOL, who work tirelessly and selflessly to enrich the lives of the citizens we serve.”

After 16 years in state government, Redden will now work with Governor Ivey to transition the Department of Labor to the Department of Workforce.

Redden assumed the duties of OIT Secretary after being appointed by Governor Ivey in July of 2019. Prior to his appointment, Redden spent three decades in various information technology positions in the public and private sectors, 20 of which were in management. The governor has said Redden is always someone she can rely on to get the job done.

“Governor Ivey has dedicated much of her life to serving the people of Alabama and their needs, and this opportunity allows me to, once again, follow her example of service,” said Redden. “I appreciate the confidence she has placed in me and look forward to leading the Alabama Department of Labor. When Governor Ivey asks you to step up, you step up.”

Redden’s appointment as secretary of the Department of Labor suspends his retirement and is effective Tuesday, October 1, 2024.

