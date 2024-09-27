Minister for Foreign Affairs takes part in strategic dialogue between Canada and Nordic countries

On 27–29 September, Minister for Foreign Affairs Maria Malmer Stenergard is taking part in a Canada-Nordic strategic dialogue.

Canadian Minister of Foreign Affairs Mélanie Joly will host a strategic dialogue between Canada and the Nordic countries (the Canada-Nordic Strategic Dialogue). The aim is to strengthen the dialogue between Canada and the five Nordic countries on issues of mutual interest in the new international situation.

“Relations between Sweden and Canada have become increasingly significant. Canada is an important strategic partner to Sweden with regard to NATO and Ukraine, security in our neighbourhood, and bilateral investment in green transition, new technologies, AI and innovation,” says Ms Malmer Stenergard.

Transatlantic security is one of the main items on the agenda as the meeting begins in New York on 27 September. The ministers will then undertake a joint visit to the city of Iqaluit on Baffin Island. Iqaluit is the capital of the Nunavut Territory, the easternmost part of the Canadian Arctic.

Sweden and Canada have long enjoyed excellent relations, which are now being further enhanced with Sweden as a NATO member. Canada is an important country for Sweden, the Nordic region and the EU, and one with which we share values with regard to democracy, human rights, gender equality, sustainability and the rules-based international order.