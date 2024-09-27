Congratulatory Letters from President Tharman Shanmugaratnam and Prime Minister Lawrence Wong to President of Sri Lanka Anura Kumara Dissanayake

President Tharman Shanmugaratnam and Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong have written to congratulate President of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka Anura Kumara Dissanayake on his election. The texts of the letters are appended.

23 September 2024

His Excellency Anura Kumara Dissanayake

President

Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka

Your Excellency,

I extend my warmest congratulations on your election as President of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka. It is a demonstration of the confidence that the Sri Lankan people have in you to lead the country forward.

Singapore and Sri Lanka enjoy warm and longstanding relations, underpinned by our close economic cooperation and people-to-people ties. I look forward to working with you to further strengthen relations between our two countries as we commemorate 55 years of diplomatic ties in 2025.

I wish you good health and every success in your new appointment.

Yours sincerely,

THARMAN SHANMUGARATNAM

Your Excellency,

I wish to send my warmest congratulations on your election as President of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka.

Singapore and Sri Lanka share a longstanding friendship underpinned by shared interests in a range of areas, including in carbon credits and capacity building. We collaborate well at multilateral fora and are fellow members of the Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA) and the Commonwealth. Next year, we will commemorate the 55th anniversary of the establishment of our diplomatic relations. I look forward to working with you to further broaden the relationship.

I wish you good health and success as you take up your appointment.

Yours sincerely,

LAWRENCE WONG