The Illinois African Descent-Citizens Reparations Commission hosts Public Hearing in Springfield

ILLINOIS, September 27 - SPRINGFIELD, IL—The State of Illinois African Descent-Citizens Reparations Commission (ADCRC) announces the third stop on its series of statewide public hearings it is hosting to discuss reparatory actions for Black Americans in Illinois who are descendants of American Chattel Slavery. The next public hearing will take place in Springfield at Southeast High School on Saturday, October 19. For those unable to attend in person, the hearing will be livestreamed on the ADCRC YouTube page: www.YouTube.com/@IllinoisADCRC.





Through these public hearings, the commission aims to gather vital recommendations on reparations from the general public for policymakers and key stakeholders. Featured speakers—including Dr. Lesa Johnson, Dr. Kamau Kemayo, and Dr. Pamela Twyman Hoff—will present the intergenerational impact of enslavement, racial terror, political disenfranchisement, and ongoing discrimination. Subsequent hearings will occur throughout Illinois in the coming months.





"This public hearing will provide a space for Springfield and central Illinois citizens to share their experiences, ensuring their voices are heard and validated. These public hearings hosted by the ADCRC aim to promote accountability, inspire policy changes, and pave the way for a more equitable society," said ADCRC Commissioner Twyla Moore.





The ADCRC is committed to gathering diverse perspectives to shape recommendations for tangible actions toward justice and restitution. These public hearings are crucial for understanding the varied experiences and impacts of historical and systemic injustices faced by Black Americans in Illinois.





"The Springfield public hearing, organized by the Illinois African Descent-Citizens Reparations Commission, seeks to address the lingering impacts of the 1908 Springfield Race Riot, and examine Illinois' involvement and benefits from the Black American slave trade. By gathering community input on reparations, the goal is to create pathways for economic and social equity for African American residents. This ensures that the legacy of the past, including recent injustices, informs meaningful policies and recommendations for the future," said ADCRC Commissioner Dominic Watson.





ADCRC's Mission: The African Descent-Citizens Reparations Commission, authorized by 20 ILCS 405/405-540, aims to:





• Preserve African American neighborhoods and communities.





• Build and develop vocational centers for People of African Descent-Citizens.





• Ensure proportional economic representation in all State contracts.





• Advocate for the creation and enforcement of an Illinois Slavery Era Disclosure Bill.





Event Details:





Date: Saturday, October 19, 2024

Time: 10:00 a.m. CST

Location: Southeast High School, 2350 East Ash Street, Springfield, IL 62703

Livestream: www.youtube.com/@IllinoisADCRC (10:00 AM CST)



