Gov. Henry McMaster, State Officials to Hold Briefing on Tropical Storm Helene

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster will hold a media briefing with state emergency management officials to update the public on the state's response to Tropical Storm Helene today, Friday, September 27 at 2:00 PM. WHO: Gov. Henry McMaster, state officials WHAT: Media briefing regarding Tropical Storm Helene WHEN: Today, Friday, September 27 at 2:00 PM WHERE: South Carolina Emergency Operations Center, 2779 Fish Hatchery Road, West Columbia, S.C.

