West Tennessee Driver Services Locations to Close for One-Day Equipment Upgrade

The Department of Safety and Homeland Security’s Dyersburg, Union City, Trenton, Millington, Paris, Savannah and Jackson Driver Services Centers and 7 Driver Services partner locations will close next week for a one-day installation of new credentialing equipment and new self-service kiosks.

Locations Closing Monday, Sept. 30

Dyersburg Driver Services Center - 180 Highway 51 Bypass North, Dyersburg

Locations Closing Tuesday, Oct, 1

Union City Driver Services and Reinstatement Center - 1604B West Reelfoot Ave., Union City

Trenton Driver Services Center - 2211 Highway 45 Bypass South, Trenton

Lake County Clerk - 116 S. Court Street, Tiptonville

Locations Closing Wednesday, Oct. 2

Millington Driver Services Center - 5019 W. Union Road, Millington

Paris Driver Services Center - 1120 Tyson Avenue, Paris

Henderson County Clerk - 17 Monroe Avenue, Suite 2, Lexington

Weakley County Clerk - 116 West Main, Room 104, Dresden

Locations Closing Thursday, Oct. 3

Savannah Driver Services Center - 1016 Pickwick Street, Savannah

Haywood County Clerk - 1 North Washington Street, Brownsville

Chester County Clerk - 133 East Main Street, Henderson

McNairy County Clerk - 530 Mulberry Avenue, Selmer

Locations Closing Friday, Oct. 4

Jackson Driver Services Center - 100 Benchmark Circle, Jackson

Shelby County Clerk - 150 Washington Avenue, Suite 103, Memphis

The new self-service kiosks can be used to complete many Driver Services transactions including renewing or replacing a duplicate Driver License or ID Card, changing an address, updating emergency contact information, advancing a Teen/Graduated Driver License, paying reinstatement fees, and requesting a license reissue after reinstatement requirements are met. The new kiosks can take photos and process payments with Apple Pay, Google Pay, or a credit or debit card.

For more information on Tennessee Driver Services including the new self-service kiosks visit tn.gov/safety/driver-services.html.