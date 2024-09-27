West Tennessee Driver Services Locations to Close for One-Day Equipment Upgrade
The Department of Safety and Homeland Security’s Dyersburg, Union City, Trenton, Millington, Paris, Savannah and Jackson Driver Services Centers and 7 Driver Services partner locations will close next week for a one-day installation of new credentialing equipment and new self-service kiosks.
Locations Closing Monday, Sept. 30
- Dyersburg Driver Services Center - 180 Highway 51 Bypass North, Dyersburg
Locations Closing Tuesday, Oct, 1
- Union City Driver Services and Reinstatement Center - 1604B West Reelfoot Ave., Union City
- Trenton Driver Services Center - 2211 Highway 45 Bypass South, Trenton
- Lake County Clerk - 116 S. Court Street, Tiptonville
Locations Closing Wednesday, Oct. 2
- Millington Driver Services Center - 5019 W. Union Road, Millington
- Paris Driver Services Center - 1120 Tyson Avenue, Paris
- Henderson County Clerk - 17 Monroe Avenue, Suite 2, Lexington
- Weakley County Clerk - 116 West Main, Room 104, Dresden
Locations Closing Thursday, Oct. 3
- Savannah Driver Services Center - 1016 Pickwick Street, Savannah
- Haywood County Clerk - 1 North Washington Street, Brownsville
- Chester County Clerk - 133 East Main Street, Henderson
- McNairy County Clerk - 530 Mulberry Avenue, Selmer
Locations Closing Friday, Oct. 4
- Jackson Driver Services Center - 100 Benchmark Circle, Jackson
- Shelby County Clerk - 150 Washington Avenue, Suite 103, Memphis
The new self-service kiosks can be used to complete many Driver Services transactions including renewing or replacing a duplicate Driver License or ID Card, changing an address, updating emergency contact information, advancing a Teen/Graduated Driver License, paying reinstatement fees, and requesting a license reissue after reinstatement requirements are met. The new kiosks can take photos and process payments with Apple Pay, Google Pay, or a credit or debit card.
For more information on Tennessee Driver Services including the new self-service kiosks visit tn.gov/safety/driver-services.html.
