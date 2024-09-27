Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,067 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,952 in the last 365 days.

Bill of Rights Day Student Contest

The U.S. District Court for the District of North Dakota, along with U.S. District Courts in the Seventh and Eighth Circuits, are hosting the Fifth Annual Bill of Rights Day Student Contest. Students in grades 5-12 are invited to participate by submitting art and essays addressing the Bill of Rights and the contest prompts. Prizes up to $500 will be awarded. Submissions will be accepted until November 1, 2024. Detailed guidelines for submissions and more contest information can be found at the following link: https://judiciallearningcenter.org/bill-of-rights-day/.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Bill of Rights Day Student Contest

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more