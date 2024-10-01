Radix IoT’s Market-Leading IoT Platform Continues to Be Recognized for Enabling Data-Driven Innovation

Radix IoT Radix IoT cloud-native Mango Platform is deployed at over 35,000 global locations. “Mango IoT platform is the market’s only solution purpose-built for commercial applications that demand resilience and real-time data insights across their portfolios," Fred Dirla, CEO, Radix IoT.

Company Momentum Continues with Industry Awards, Strategic Hires, Participation at Yotta 2024, 7x24 Exchange

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Radix IoT–empowering companies worldwide with the real-time visibility and data insights needed to manage their operations more effectively–today announced its continued market growth with global deployments of its cloud-native Mango Platform at over 35,000 locations. Helping its customers seamlessly unify data across all their portfolios – systems, assets, and technologies – Mango delivers unprecedented insights that enhance operational performance and fuel data-driven models including supporting AI innovation initiatives.

Radix IoT CEO, Fred Dirla stated: “Our Mango IoT platform is the market’s only solution purpose-built for commercial applications that demand resilience and real-time data insights across their portfolios. Our customers across key industry sectors, including data centers, telecom, energy, and building management, are enabled with a seamless commercial IoT backbone that provides a reliable, unified single source of truth to more proactively manage their operations and bottom line.”

The Radix IoT Mango solution will be showcased at the Yotta 2024 show in Las Vegas, October 7-9 [Booth #203], where attendees can learn first-hand how some of the world’s largest and fastest-growing sectors including hyperscale data centers, use Mango to tackle complex multi-site operational challenges. In addition, company Co-Founders, Luke Dalske and Michael Skurla will present "The Impact of 5G and Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Technology in Data Centers Infrastructure and Customers" on October 21, 3-4 p.m., as part of the 7x24 Exchange Fall Conference, in Phoenix, AZ.

Radix IoT Mango platform https://tinyurl.com/RadixIoTCRNaward selected by CRN among its “10 Coolest IoT Software Companies” was recently recognized with numerous prestigious industry awards including the 2024 IoT Emerging Technology Award Winner for “groundbreaking potential and significant contributions to the IoT ecosystem”, the Tech Ascension Award for “Best Big Data Analytics Solution”, and the Digital Revolution Award’s “Digital Transformation Project of the Year”. Mango also received the Runner-Up accolade for the “Data Center Power Distribution Unit of the Year” from the Global DCS Awards.

Further bolstering the company’s industry leadership and expanding customer base needs, Radix IoT recently onboarded several new team members including Rick Buter as Sales Solution Engineer; Venkataramana Kannekanti as Senior Software Engineer; Stephanie Garcia serving as Junior Product Lead; Jon Cummings as Director of Sales; and Gig Houston (MBA, CPSM) as Director of Business Development.

“We’re excited about the continued value we deliver to our customers. Our hardware- and vendor-agnostic IoT platform is the market’s most innovative and versatile tool for monitoring globally distributed critical infrastructure assets at scale,” says Radix IoT CIO, Jason Thacker. "With infinitely faster data storage and querying technology than other BMS/EMS or DCIM systems, the Mango platform’s advanced built-in analytics, external integration, and reporting engine expedite risk identification and triage with real-time insights for informed business decisions at a fraction of the cost of other systems.”

About Radix IoT

Radix IoT empowers companies worldwide with the real-time visibility and data insights needed to manage their operations more effectively. Our powerful Mango solution removes the barriers of monitoring and managing disparate systems and assets across locations, by seamlessly unifying data into one holistic platform. As a result, our customers–including data centers, energy and telecom providers, property managers, and more–have a reliable single source of truth plus the analytics and tools needed to proactively manage their operations, and better protect their bottom line. Radix IoT is headquartered in Dallas, TX, with offices in Mountain View (CA) and Nashville (TN). For more information, visit www.radixiot.com and Radix IoT on LinkedIn.

