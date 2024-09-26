Submit Release
Minister Fajon at the Security Council: both Israel and Hezbollah must stop attacks

SLOVENIA, September 26 - Tanja Fajon, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign and European Affairs, chaired an emergency Security Council meeting on Lebanon. Slovenia, which holds the Presidency of the UN Security Council for this month, convened the emergency meeting in the light of the escalating situation and at the request of France.

