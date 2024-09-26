Prime Minister Golob meets with Wall Street Journal management and journalist Evan Gershkovich

SLOVENIA, September 26 - On Thursday, 26 September, Prime Minister Golob met with the Wall Street Journal management and its journalist Evan Gershkovich at the Wall Street Journal headquarters as part of the historic swap between the West and Russia, in which Slovenia played an important role.

