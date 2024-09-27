PowerDMARC Named G2 Leader in DMARC Software for Fall 2024

PowerDMARCC Named G2 Fall Leader 2024 in DMARC Software

PowerDMARC wins the G2 Leader Badge 3 times in a row for the year 2024!

MIDDLETOWN, DE, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- PowerDMARC has been recognized as the G2 Fall Leader in DMARC Software Management for 2024. This achievement further solidifies PowerDMARC's commitment to delivering top-tier email authentication solutions, earning praise from users worldwide.G2, the world’s largest software marketplace, awarded PowerDMARC in multiple categories this season, including best relationship, best usability, best support, best results, easiest to use, highest user adoption, fastest implementation, and easiest to do business with - to name a few!Key Factors Behind PowerDMARC’s Consistent SuccessPowerDMARC's success is rooted in its dedication to client satisfaction and its relentless drive to offer the best in email security. Some key reasons for its continued recognition include:- Strong, lasting relationships with clients, offering 24/7 on-ground support.- Delivering tangible results that help protect organizational domains from email-based threats.- A user-friendly platform designed for both technical and non-technical users.- Quick and seamless implementation of DMARC, allowing clients to focus on their core business.- Unwavering praise from users and partners, recommending PowerDMARC for its simplicity, effectiveness, and top-notch support.Looking ForwardPowerDMARC’s G2 Fall Leader recognition motivates the company to continue enhancing its platform, expanding its MSP program, and launching new features to secure domains at the highest level. Book a demo with one of PowerDMARC's email authentication experts or visit their website at https://powerdmarc.com About PowerDMARCPowerDMARC is a domain security and email authentication SaaS platform that helps organizations protect their domain name, brand, and emails against spoofing, impersonation, ransomware, and other forms of unauthorized use. PowerDMARC provides a complete suite of hosted email security protocols such as DMARC, SPF, DKIM, BIMI, MTA-STS, and TLS-RPT, along with simplified reporting integrated with AI-powered Threat Intelligence. It helps organizations gain visibility on their email channels and combat cyber attacks. PowerDMARC supports over 2000 organizations from Fortune 100 companies, to governments that span more than 80 countries.The PowerDMARC platform is DMARC MSP /MSSP ready, with multi-tenancy support along with Whitelabel. PowerDMARC has 1000+ channel partners worldwide and is SOC2 Type 2, ISO 27001 Certified, and GDPR compliant.

What is PowerDMARC?

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.