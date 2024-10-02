Drug Formulation Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends, and Drivers For 2024-2033

Drug Formulation Global Market Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The drug formulation market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $2682.41 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The drug formulation market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $1,780.87 billion in 2023 to $1,931.05 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to biopharmaceutical innovation, patient-centric drug development, personalized medicine, regulatory support for orphan drugs, increased R&D investment.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Drug Formulation Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

Growth Driver Of The Drug Formulation Market

The rising prevalence of chronic diseases is expected to propel the growth of the drug formulation market going forward. Chronic diseases can be defined as conditions that last 1 year or more and require ongoing medical attention, limit activities of daily living, or both. Drug formulation has the potential to reduce the prevalence of chronic illnesses where multiple drug delivery methods are utilized to optimize therapeutic efficacy while minimizing adverse effects by influencing medication absorption, distribution, metabolism, and excretion.

Who Are The Leading Competitors In The Drug Formulation Market Share?

Key players in the market include AstraZeneca PLC, The Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Eli Lilly and Company, Gilead Sciences Inc., Merck & Co. Inc., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., AbbVie Inc., C.H. Boehringer Sohn AG & Co. KG, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Johnson & Johnson, 3M Company, Bayer AG, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Sanofi S.A., GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Boston Scientific Corporation, Novo Nordisk A/S, Amgen Inc., Viatris Inc., Sandoz International GmbH, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd., Cipla Ltd., Lupin Limited, Torrent Pharmaceuticals Limited, Jubilant Life Sciences Limited, Cadila Healthcare Limited, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Wockhardt Ltd., Hikma Pharmaceuticals plc .

What Are The Dominant Trends In Drug Formulation Market Growth?

Major companies operating in the drug formulation market are developing new fixed dose combination drugs for type 2 diabetes to gain a competitive edge in the market. Fixed Dose Combination (FDC) refers to a pharmaceutical formulation that contains two or more active ingredients combined in a fixed ratio of doses within a single dosage form.

How Is The Global Drug Formulation Market Segmented?

1) By Dosage Form: Oral formulations, Parenteral Formulations, Topical Formulations, Inhalation Formulations

2) By Formulation: Tablets, Capsules, Injectable, Sprays, Suspensions, Powders, Other Formulations

3) By Therapy Area: Cardiovascular Diseases (CVDs), Pain, Diabetes, Cancer, Respiratory Diseases, Other Diseases

4) By End-User: Big Pharma, Small And Medium Pharma, Biotech Companies

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Drug Formulation Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the report during the forecast period. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Drug Formulation Market Definition

Drug formulation is defined as the process of combining several chemical and biological ingredients, including the active medicine, to create a finished pharmaceutical product. It is used to be modify and optimize the drugs during the preclinical stage and initial research.

Drug Formulation Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

•Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

•Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global drug formulation market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Drug Formulation Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on drug formulation market size, drug formulation market drivers and trends, drug formulation market major players and drug formulation market growth across geographies. This report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

