[Shining the Spotlight on Our Prestige] Macao SAR Wins "Best BT-MICE City" Award Again

MACAU, September 27 - On 26 September, at the TTG Travel Awards 2024 ceremony held in Bangkok, Thailand, the Macao Special Administrative Region was awarded the title of "Best BT-MICE City", marking the second consecutive year that it has received this international award.

Two Major Awards in One Month: "Best Convention City (Asia)" and "Best Business City for Meetings"

Earlier this month, the Macao SAR also retained another significant international award – "Best Convention City (Asia)".

Within a month, Macao's exhibition industry has received two international awards: being named "Best Convention City (Asia)" and "Best BT-MICE City" in 2023 and 2024, respectively.

As an international business conference city, Macao has repeatedly garnered international honours, reflecting the strength of its exhibition facilities and capabilities, gaining global recognition.

Industry Perspective: Highly Credible Awards Recognise Macao’s Exhibition Strength

Established in 1989, the "TTG Travel Awards" is one of the most credible and authoritative tourism and exhibition awards in the Asia-Pacific region, designed to commend outstanding tourism operators in the area.

Receiving the "Best Convention City (Asia)" award highlights that Macao's exhibition strength and international platform advantages are constantly being consolidated and enhanced. In the first half of this year, Macao hosted 702 exhibition events, an increase of 209 events compared to the same period last year, representing a growth of over 42%.

Enhancing Macao’s Image as an International Metropolis

Industry professionals commented that the "TTG Travel Awards" are selected annually by readers of TTG publications, highlighting the credibility and value of the awards. Earlier this month, Macao's exhibition industry received the "Best Convention City (Asia)" award at the "M&C Asia Stella Awards". The recent win for the "Best BT-MICE City" award marks two awards received within one month, reflecting the increasing international recognition of Macao’s exhibition industry.

The exhibition industry is confident that with support from multiple favorable measures for Macao and the Macao-Hengqin collaborative policies, as well as the joint efforts of the government and the industry, Macao can attract more international conferences and further enhance its image as an international metropolis.

IPIM Promotes Hengqin's Advantages to International Business

During the award ceremony in Thailand, the Commerce and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM) collaborated with the Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO), the Economic Development Bureau of the Guangdong-Macao In-depth Co-operation Zone in Hengqin, and 17 Macao and Hengqin enterprises, including local hotels, exhibition service providers, and integrated resorts, to participate in the "2024 Asia Incentive Travel & Meetings Expo (IT&CMA)". They set up the "Macao-Hengqin Pavilion" to promote the advantages of Macao-Hengqin’s exhibition collaboration and the favorable exhibition environment. During this time, over 450 matchmaking meetings were conducted with potential overseas buyers.

Additionally, two "Macao-Hengqin Promotion Seminar" were organised, attracting over 110 professional buyers. A participant from Indonesia expressed interest in Macao's mature exhibition experience, coupled with the new experiences available in Hengqin and the 144-hour visa-free transit policy for foreigners, indicating a desire to participate in or even host "multi-venue events" in Macao and Hengqin in the future.