HappierMe Partners with National Family Support Network to Support Staff and Millions of Families

Partnership will enhance wellbeing of over 2 million families and thousands of staff to overcome life's challenges, improve mental health, and succeed in life.

HappierMe is the best app I have found to not only assist entire families, but also address the root causes of their struggles, rather than just the symptoms.” — Brenda McChesney

NEW YORK, MA, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HappierMe, a leading personal development app, has announced an exciting new partnership with the National Family Support Network (NFSN), a pioneering organisation dedicated to promoting positive outcomes for children, families, and communities across the United States through Family Resource Centers (FRCs) and FRC Networks.

This collaboration aims to enhance the wellbeing of two million families and thousands of staff across NFSN’s network, which spans 40 states and the District of Columbia, and includes more than 3,000 FRCs nationwide. By providing these families and professionals with access to HappierMe’s tools, the partnership will empower individuals to overcome life’s challenges, improve mental health, and achieve lasting success.

“We are thrilled to partner with HappierMe in our mission to promote positive outcomes for children, families, communities, and FRC across the country,” said Brenda McChesney, Co-Founder and Associate Director of the National Family Support Network. “It’s the best app I’ve come across to not only assist entire families but also address the root causes of their struggles, rather than just the symptoms.”

HappierMe offers an array of features designed to promote personal growth and mental wellness for both adults and teens. The app empowers users to improve their mental health, build stronger relationships, overcome obstacles such as addictions, manage stress and anxiety, and develop essential communication and leadership skills. By fostering self-awareness and emotional resilience, HappierMe is poised to bring families closer together and help them thrive.

“Our happiness is influenced by many factors, including mental health, relationships, habits, career success, and the wellbeing of our children,” McChesney added. “HappierMe addresses all of these, making it a valuable tool for the families and staff we serve.”

According to Dr. Manoj Krishna, founder of HappierMe, the partnership with NFSN represents a significant opportunity to create widespread, positive change.

“Our mission is to alleviate suffering and empower people to lead happier, more successful lives, in peace with themselves and others” said Dr. Krishna. “Through this partnership, we hope to provide vital support to families across the country. HappierMe helps teenagers and adults manage life's challenges and emotions more effectively, enabling them to take control of their mental health and happiness. It also teaches important soft skills like communication and leadership to succeed in life. We plant a tree for each person who subscribes.”

For more information about the National Family Support Network, visit www.nationalfamilysupportnetwork.org. To learn more about HappierMe, visit www.happierme.app

