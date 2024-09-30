Global Bicycle Trip Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Bicycle Trip Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

It will grow to $2.33 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.7%.” — The Business Research Company

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The bicycle trip market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $1.17 billion in 2023 to $1.35 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.5%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to rise in health and wellness awareness, cultural shift towards sustainable transportation, urbanization and traffic congestion, government initiatives for cycling infrastructure, emergence of bike-sharing programs.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Bicycle Trip Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The bicycle trip market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $2.33 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.7%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to focus on eco-tourism and sustainable travel, expansion of bike tourism initiatives, supportive policies for commuting by bike, introduction of bike-friendly accommodations, bicycle-friendly accommodations.

Growth Driver Of The Bicycle Trip Market

Increasing adventure tourism is driving the bicycle trip market forward. Adventure tourism refers to the movement of people from one place to another for the purpose of exploring new cultures and trying adventurous sports. Cycling tourism is a type of adventure tourism.

Which Market Players Are Steering the Bicycle Trip Market Growth?

Key players in the market include SpiceRoads Cycling, Epic Road Rides, Explore Worldwide Ltd., Intrepid Group Pty Limited, Bicycle Adventures, Exodus Travels Limited, G Adventures, Backroads, DuVine Cycling + Adventures Co., Endurance Sportswire Inc., Ace Adventure, Arizona Outback Adventure, Arbutus Routes, Colombia Bike Tours, CycleGreece, ROW Adventures, Life Time Fitness Inc., EcoBike, Escape Adventures, Butterfield & Robinson, Trek Travel LLC, Tourissimo, Hero Cycles Ltd., Merida Industry Co Ltd., Derby Cycle, Mobility Holdings Ltd., Trek Bicycle Corporation, Giant Bicycles, Accell Group NV, Specialized Bicycle Components Inc., Cannondale Bicycle Corporation, Santa Cruz Bicycles, Yeti Cycles, Pivot Cycles, Ibis Cycles, Kona Bikes, Gary Turne Bicycles, Scott Sports, Orbea, Bicycle Manufacturing Company, Cicli Pinarello SpA, Colnago Ernesto & C. Srl.

What Are the Dominant Trends in Bicycle Trip Market Overview?

Major companies operating in the market are focusing on innovative products such as magnesium-based bicycle to drive revenues in their market. Galactic 27.5T is a magnesium bicycle that includes dual disc brakes and a front suspension system with lock-in and lock-out capability which delivers a smooth and fashionable ride and is aimed to introduce modernity to the riding community.

How Is The Global Bicycle Trip Market Segmented?

1) By Type: Multi-Day Bicycle Trips, Overnight Bike Trips, Long-Distance Bicycle Trips

2) By Age Group: 18-30 Years, 31-50 Years, Above 50 Years

3) By Application: Solo, Group

Geographical Insights: Europe Leading The Bicycle Trip Market

Europe was the largest region in the market in 2023. The regions covered in the market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Bicycle Trip Market Definition

A bicycle trip refers to a tourism activity in which people travel alone or with other people on bicycles for days, weeks, months, or even years. This is perceived as adventure travel and is carried out by cycling enthusiasts.

Bicycle Trip Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

•Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

•Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global bicycle trip market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Bicycle Trip Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on bicycle trip market size, bicycle trip market drivers and trends, bicycle trip market major players and bicycle trip market growth across geographies. This market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

