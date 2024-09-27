CTT organized “Cybersecurity Fundamental Training Course (2024)” to enhance cybersecurity knowledge

MACAU, September 27 - Organized by the Macao Post and Telecommunications Bureau (CTT), the “Cybersecurity Fundamental Training Course (2024)” was successfully held on 12th,19th and 26th of September (19:00-22:00) respectively at the Auditorium of Macao Productivity and Technology Transfer Centre, with an active participation of about 130 candidates.

The course introduced basic theory and knowledge of computer security, potential threats in the world of Internet, and different types of attack and defense strategies. By taking this course, CTT expected that participants will be able to use computers & IT equipment safely, as well as reinforcing IT security and the general safety of workplaces, and raising more awareness of IT security and ability to identify computer risks for office workers in Macao companies.

CTT will continue to hold relevant training courses to enhance the technical level of cybersecurity in the fields of both private operators of critical infrastructure and employees of small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as to cultivate more talents for cyber security development in order to promote the steady development of related industries.