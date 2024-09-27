Volunteers Build Thousands of Beds for Children in Need

12,119 volunteers built beds for kids in need on September 14, 2024. 174 SHP chapters hosted Bunks Across America bed building events for kids in need on September 14, 2024. A child stands in a bedroom among three of the 7,629 newly built SHP beds. These three beds were delivered and assembled by volunteers with the Kenosha/Racine chapter, and made up with cozy bedding and Jockey Being Family blankets and teddy bears.

Annual 'Bunks Across America' Breaks Bed Building Record - Activates Communities in Service

SHP has built and delivered beds to over 250,000 kids, but we are only scratching the surface of the real need.” — Luke Mickelson, Founder of Sleep in Heavenly Peace

POCATELLO, ID, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sleep in Heavenly Peace (SHP), a non-profit organization dedicated to providing beds to children in need, hosted its 6th annual Bunks Across America (BAA) event on Saturday, September 14. This nationwide initiative united 174 SHP chapters across North America in building thousands of beds for children in hundreds of communities.BAA 2024 proved to be the largest undertaking yet for SHP, activating 12,119 volunteers in building 7,629 beds in a single day. The organization is proud to report that some of the beds built have already been assembled in homes, and many more will soon be delivered to children by local SHP chapters."SHP has built and delivered beds to over 250,000 kids, but we are only scratching the surface of the real need. Bunks Across America is one way that we raise awareness about the estimated 11 million children experiencing bedlessness in the United States," said Luke Mickelson, Founder and Head of Development for SHP. "Children sleeping on hard floors and unsafe conditions is not something that I can stand for, and neither should you. We provide the tools and resources so neighbors can do something about it."While the organization works tirelessly year-round to address the national child bedlessness crisis , Bunks Across America serves as a powerful rallying point for communities to come together and make a tangible difference in the lives of children."A bed is a fundamental necessity for a child's well-being," said Jordan Allen, Executive Director at Sleep in Heavenly Peace. "By providing a safe and comfortable place to sleep, we are investing in their physical, emotional, and mental development. Bunks Across America is evidence of the power of community and the impact we can achieve when we work together."SHP's mission is to ensure NO KID SLEEPS ON THE FLOOR IN OUR TOWN!, and BAA is one way the organization champions this effort. Thanks to the generous support of national BAA sponsors Lowe's Home Improvement, DEWALT, Ashley Furniture Industries, and Jockey, as well as countless local sponsors, SHP is able to make a tangible difference in the lives of thousands of children.Since its humble beginnings in an Idaho garage in 2012, SHP has grown to include 400 chapters across the United States and has expanded into four countries. The organization remains committed to its mission of ending child bedlessness in North America and beyond, and is actively seeking volunteers, donations, community and corporate partnerships, and chapters in new locations to continue its impactful community work.For more information about Sleep in Heavenly Peace and how to get involved, please visit shpbeds.org AboutSleep in Heavenly Peace (SHP) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit dedicated to building and delivering beds to children in need. Fueled by volunteers' kindness and donor generosity, we're growing our impact across the U.S. and beyond. We believe a bed is a basic need for a child's well-being, and our mission is simple: NO KID SLEEPS ON THE FLOOR IN OUR TOWN! Learn more and get involved at shpbeds.org.

