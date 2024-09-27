Kahaluʻu Roundabout active temporarily

Main, News Posted on Sep 26, 2024 in Highways News

HONOLULU – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) has temporarily switched to roundabout configuration for the Kahaluʻu Roundabout at the intersection of Kahekili Highway/Kamehameha Highway (Route 83) and the city-owned portion of Kamehameha Highway (Route 830). Highway users are advised that this is a temporary configuration, and the intersection will return to an all-way stop when work to construct the center circle begins next month.

HDOT would like to remind everyone of the five basic rules for navigating a roundabout:

1) Slow down as you approach to enter the roundabout.

2) Yield to anyone in the crosswalk and vehicles already in the roundabout.

3) Drive in a counterclockwise direction to your exit.

4) If you miss your exit, go around.

5) Watch for pedestrians and bicyclists when entering and exiting the roundabout.

Video of the Kahaluʻu Roundabout is available at https://youtu.be/upImFzWe5cg. More information on roundabouts can be found at https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/roundabouts/

The Kahaluʻu Roundabout project is estimated to be completed by March 2025, weather permitting.

HDOT reminds motorists, bicyclists, and pedestrians to allow for extra travel time and to drive with caution through the work zone.

For more information on the Kahaluʻu Roundabout project, please visit https://kahekiliroundabout.com/

To view a list of weekly lane closures, please view our HDOT website at https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/roadwork/

