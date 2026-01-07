Full closures of H-1 westbound for destination sign installations Wednesday, Jan. 7

Main, News Posted on Dec 31, 2025 in Highways News

HONOLULU – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies highway users of the continuation of the destination sign work that requires the full closure of the westbound H-1 Freeway between the Kaimakani Street overpass and the Salt Lake Boulevard underpass.

On the evening of Wednesday, Jan. 7, from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. the following day, crews will fully close the westbound H-1 Freeway between the Kaimakani Street overpass and the Salt Lake Boulevard underpass for the installation of new destination signs with updated directional markings and Hawaiian spelling for the following destinations:

Motorists will be detoured via the Stadium off-ramp (Exit 15A) to continue west on Kamehameha Highway through ʻAiea to the Moanalua Road on-ramp to the H-1 Freeway.

The new upgraded signs on the westbound Airport Viaduct are scheduled to be installed on the evening of Wednesday, Jan. 14, and will require a full closure of the westbound H-1 Freeway from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. Motorists will be detoured via Nimitz Highway during this work.

Upgrades to signs on Nimitz Highway, in the vicinity of Joint Base Pearl Harbor/Hickam (JBPHH) are scheduled for the evening of Wednesday, Jan. 28 from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. the following day. This work will require full closures of the eastbound lanes on Nimitz Highway, the H-1 Freeway and Kamehameha Highway on- and off-ramps, and the O’Malley Boulevard off-ramp. Access to JBPHH will be available through the Makalapa and Kuntz gates during work hours.

Upgraded signage will be installed on the H-1 Freeway at Vineyard Boulevard in February 2026. The next phase of installations along the H-1 Freeway of the new upgraded signs will require full closures of the roadway and will be announced as scheduled. The estimated completion date of this work is Fall 2026.

HDOT reminds motorists to drive with caution, be aware of all traffic control signs and barriers and plan commutes ahead of time. Special duty police officers will be on-site assisting with safety procedures.

Please note all work is weather permitting. The final completion date of this project is subject to change per these conditions. To view the weekly roadwork list for Oʻahu, please visit https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/roadwork/oahu/.

