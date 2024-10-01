XY Sense Expands Occupancy Intelligence Platform With Air-Quality Insights

Occupancy and Air Quality

New York & Melbourne-based firm combines occupancy and health data for unified reporting, improved workplace well-being, and increased real estate ROI

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- XY Sense, the real-time workplace occupancy sensor platform, today announced it was expanding its solution to include air-quality insights.

XY Sense will now integrate multi-factor air-quality insights from leading air-quality sensor vendors, including Airthings and Kaiterra, combining air-quality metrics with real-time, highly accurate occupancy data to unlock powerful space utilization insights and enable new workplace applications.

“Every day, companies experience the negative impacts of poor air quality on employee well-being,” says Alex Birch, co-founder & CEO of XY Sense. “This decreases productivity and increases energy costs. By combining air quality and real-time occupancy data into a single platform, we will make it easier for companies around the world to take action. Air Quality integration is the next step in XY Sense’s mission to transform the world’s offices through 100% anonymous, real-time data.”

With this comprehensive solution, companies can ensure healthy air quality by triggering air conditioning/HVAC systems when occupancy in specific spaces meet thresholds — before air quality degrades. The platform will also provide noise, temperature and air-quality metrics for office users looking for an available desk or meeting room. Additionally, the data will empower real estate teams to analyze historical data trends to identify workplace design flaws, in which insufficient air flow, excessive noise, and other environmental issues drive space utilization down.

As part of its integration with the top certified indoor air quality sensor providers (WELL, RESET) to provide customers with optimal hardware choice, XY Sense is proud to announce partnerships with leading global solutions Airthings and Kaiterra.

XY Sense and Airthings are kicking off their partnership with a joint global deployment for a leading global pharmaceutical firm with offices in 50+ locations.

“With over 1,000,000 devices deployed worldwide, Airthings is proud to be at the forefront of empowering people to breathe better”, says Chloe Waller, Chief Commercial Officer at Airthings, “Our partnership with XY Sense enhances our ability to deliver valuable data and actionable insights, fostering healthier and more engaging workplaces. Together, we are committed to helping our clients balance employee’s health with energy efficiency across their real estate portfolio, as demonstrated by our global deployment with a prominent healthcare company.”

“It’s fantastic to partner with such a respected leader in occupancy monitoring,” said Liam Bates, Co-Founder & CEO of Kaiterra, a global leader in air quality monitoring solutions. “Like XY Sense, Kaiterra’s solution is purpose-built to empower corporate workplace and real estate teams to create a better occupant experience, particularly for large, global portfolios. Our commitment to fostering healthier workplaces through reliable data and actionable insights aligns perfectly with this collaboration. Together, we’re poised to unlock significant value for our mutual customers.”

Integrations with specific partners may vary depending on the air quality dimensions captured. To learn more about optimizing workplace health and efficiency, visit XY Sense at xysense.com/air-quality.

About XY Sense

XY Sense is the actionable occupancy intelligence platform for corporate real estate teams. Our privacy-first, AI-powered Sensors and Workplace Analytics Platform deliver the richest real-time insights and integration capabilities for workplace teams working to control real estate costs, boost space productivity, and orchestrate office environments that people love. With superior coverage (95 sqm/1,022 sqft/20 desks), real-time accuracy (<1ft every 2 secs), powerful integration capabilities and more sustainable installation capabilities (~80% less cabling required,) XY Sense has become the occupancy intelligence platform of choice for companies looking to drive ROI from workplace real estate. XY Sense has offices in Australia, India, the United Kingdom and the United States, serving customers in over 19 countries. For more information, visit xysense.com

About Airthings

Airthings is a global leader in air quality and energy-saving solutions for consumers, businesses, and professionals. Founded in 2008, Airthings is on a mission to help people everywhere breathe better. Our range of smart air quality monitors and air purifiers gives people insight into the air they breathe while empowering them to improve it in the settings where they invest their most essential time - whether it’s at home, school, or the workplace. Airthings helps individuals take control of their health and wellness, and supports organizations seeking to improve energy usage and protect the wellbeing of their occupants. Headquartered in the heart of Oslo, and with offices in the US, Canada, and Sweden, Airthings has more than 130 employees representing more than 35 nationalities—and counting. For more information, visit airthings.com.

About Kaiterra

Kaiterra creates high-accuracy air quality monitors and data solutions for consumers, businesses, and industrial use, with the goal of better understanding and reducing the world’s air pollution. A global company founded by Swiss entrepreneur and Forbes 30 under 30 member, Liam Bates, Kaiterra devices can be found across the world in use by consumers, the built environment, and local governments. For more information, visit https://kaiterra.com/.



