Governor Abbott Announces Over $8.6 Million In Grants To Dallas-Fort Worth, North Texas Veteran Service Organizations

TEXAS, September 26 - September 26, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced 36 Fund for Veterans’ Assistance (FVA) grants totaling more than $8.6 million were awarded to 32 organizations in Dallas-Fort Worth and the North Texas region as part of the Texas Veterans Commission’s (TVC) Grants Across Texas presentations. Presented by TVC today, the funding will provide services to more than 10,900 veterans and their families across 30 counties.



"Texas is proud to be home to more veterans than any other state," said Governor Abbott. "These Fund for Veterans' Assistance grants will provide thousands of brave men and women who served in our nation's military in North Texas with financial assistance and crucial services, including clinical counseling, home modifications, and service dogs. Texas will always remember and honor the sacrifices that our veterans have made for our country."



“The number of veteran-serving organizations receiving grants in the DFW and North Texas region is so large we needed two Grants Across Texas stops to recognize the awards,” said TVC Commissioner and Marine veteran Chuck Wright. “I’m proud to live in this area, and I will be excited to see these awards put to good use in a myriad ways, including Veteran Treatment Courts, service dog programs, homeless support, and many more needed services.”



Commissioner Wright presented the grants at Patriot PAWS Service Dogs in Rockwall and Meals on Wheels Tarrant County in Haltom City. These were the seventh and eighth stops

of Grants Across Texas. The grant presentations will continue through the second week of October with a total of 10 stops.



The FVA grant recipients and their services include:

Baylor Research Institute: a $500,000 grant for clinical counseling

Canine Companions for Independence: a $100,000 grant for service dog program

Citizens Development Center: a $235,000 grant for employment support

City of Dallas: a $50,000 grant for veteran treatment court program

City of Fort Worth: a $300,000 grant for financial assistance

Collin County: a $270,000 grant for clinical counseling a $400,000 grant for veteran treatment court program

Community Learning Center: a $500,000 grant for financial assistance

Dallas County: a $300,000 grant for veteran treatment court program

Ellis County: a $110,000 grant for veteran treatment court program

Equest: a $95,000 grant for clinical counseling

Family Pathfinders of Tarrant County: a $125,000 grant for support services

Feonix – Mobility Rising: a $150,000 grant for financial assistance

Garland Area Habitat for Humanity: a $500,000 grant for home modifications

Goodwill Industries of Fort Worth: a $50,000 grant for employment support

Homeless Veterans Services of Dallas: a $100,000 grant for homeless veteran support

Jake E’s Riding Round Up: a $135,000 grant for clinical counseling

Making Dreams Real: a $95,000 grant for homeless veteran support

Marriage Management Consultants: a $100,000 grant for peer support services

Meals on Wheels of Tarrant County: a $300,000 grant for support services a $265,000 grant for home modifications

NPower: a $300,000 grant for employment support

Patriot PAWS Service Dogs: a $500,000 grant for service dog program

Pecan Valley Centers for Behavioral and Developmental Healthcare: a $300,000 grant for financial assistance a $300,000 grant for clinical counseling

Riding Unlimited: a $135,000 grant for clinical counseling

Rolling Plains Management Corporation: a $300,000 grant for financial assistance a $300,000 grant for home modifications

Tarrant County: a $200,000 grant for veteran treatment court program

Texoma Area Paratransit System: a $40,000 grant for transportation programs and services

The Salvation Army – Grayson County: a $100,000 grant for financial assistance

United Way of Denton County: a $300,000 grant for financial assistance

United Way of Johnson County: a $300,000 grant for homeless veteran support

United Way of Tarrant County: a $275,000 grant for referral services

Veterans Center of North Texas: a $300,000 grant for financial assistance

Volunteers of America, Texas: a $295,000 grant for financial assistance



In May, the Governor announced 181 grants totaling over $44 million to 161 organizations across Texas. It is projected to provide direct services to nearly 41,000 veterans, their dependents, and surviving spouses.



Since 2009 through the current 2024-2025 grant cycle, more than $313 million in grant funding has been awarded through 1,400 FVA grants.



The grants support a wide range of services from emergency financial assistance to transportation, legal services to family support services, and home modification to rental and mortgage assistance. The TVC awards grants in five categories: General Assistance, Housing for Texas Heroes, Veterans Mental Health Grants, Veterans Treatment Courts, and Veteran County Service Officers.



Funding for these grants is generated primarily by the Texas Lottery Commission’s games designated for veteran support. Other sources of funding for the grants come from individual donation options on drivers’ licenses, licenses to carry a handgun, outdoor recreation licenses for hunting and fishing, and vehicle registrations.



Texas veterans in need of assistance can find the organizations providing help in their area and how to contact them at https://tvc.texas.gov/fund.

