CBP Reminds Traveling Public About TTP Fee Changes

WASHINGTON — International travelers planning to apply for one of U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s (CBP) Trusted Traveler Programs (TTP) are reminded that application fees will increase to $120 on Oct. 1.

This is the first fee increase for the TTP since 2008, and will enable CBP to improve customer service through technology improvements, optimized processes, and expansion to additional ports across the northern border.

Once the increase is implemented Oct. 1, applicants under the age of 18 will be free of charge when a parent or legal guardian is already a member, or concurrently applying, for NEXUS, SENTRI, or Global Entry membership. SENTRI, which allows expedited clearance for pre-approved, low-risk travelers entry into the United States using dedicated primary lanes at Southern land border ports, will move from an “a la carte” fee structure to a uniform fee of $120, which will be collected in full when each application is submitted. The fees for NEXUS, a joint program managed by CBP and Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) that allows dedicated processing between the U.S. and Canada, will increase from $50 to $120, and Global Entry fees will increase from $100 to $120.

TTP supports CBP’s mission of securing U.S. borders while facilitating lawful travel and trade. Travelers must be pre-approved for all TTP programs. All applicants undergo rigorous and recurring background checks and an in-person interview before enrollment. While a key goal of the program is to expedite travelers through the process, members may still be selected for further examination when entering the United States. To maintain a strict standard in establishing TTP members as low-risk travelers, any violation of the program’s terms and conditions will result in the appropriate enforcement action and termination of the traveler’s membership privileges.

For more information on TTP, follow @CBP or visit ttp.dhs.gov.