Not so sweet: CBP officers seize more than $23 million in methamphetamine at Pharr International Bridge

PHARR, Texas—U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations officers at the Pharr International Bridge cargo facility intercepted more than $23 million in alleged methamphetamine concealed within a tractor trailer hauling papayas.

“This massive methamphetamine seizure reflects the dangerous reality of the drug threat our officers face every day and the effective utilization of experience and technology to zero-in and take down these loads,” said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas Port of Entry.

Packages containing nearly 2,572 pounds of methamphetamine seized by CBP officers at Pharr International Bridge.

On July 6, CBP officers assigned to the Pharr International Bridge cargo facility encountered a commercial tractor trailer making entry from Mexico hauling a shipment of papaya. A CBP officer referred the vehicle for further inspection, which included utilizing nonintrusive inspection equipment and a canine team. Physical inspection led to the discovery of 384 packages of alleged methamphetamine with a combined weight of 2,571.69 pounds (1,166.5 kg) concealed within the vehicle. The methamphetamine has an estimated street value of $23,647,288.

CBP OFO seized the narcotics and commercial tractor trailer. Homeland Security Investigations special agents initiated a criminal investigation.

