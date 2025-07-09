RGV Sector agents seize 800 pounds of narcotics in four days

EDINBURG, Texas – U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to the Rio Grande Valley Sector seized more than 800 pounds of marijuana and made 15 arrests during enforcement actions over the past four days.

The seizures, conducted between July 5-8, 2025, demonstrate the continued commitment of Border Patrol agents to securing the nation's borders and disrupting transnational criminal organizations operating along the Texas-Mexico border.

July 5:

Rio Grande City Station: Agents discovered 28 bundles weighing 359 pounds in an abandoned vehicle, representing the largest single seizure during this period.

July 6:

Fort Brown Station: Agents seized three bundles weighing 93 pounds and arrested three suspects.

July 7:

Harlingen Station: Agents intercepted three bundles weighing 72 pounds and arrested three individuals.

July 8:

Rio Grande City Station : Agents discovered three bundles of marijuana weighing 34 pounds in an abandoned vehicle.

: Agents discovered three bundles of marijuana weighing 34 pounds in an abandoned vehicle. Brownsville Station : Two separate incidents resulted in the seizure of seven bundles totaling 174 pounds, with six individuals arrested.

: Two separate incidents resulted in the seizure of seven bundles totaling 174 pounds, with six individuals arrested. Fort Brown Station: Agents seized three bundles weighing 73 pounds and arrested three suspects.

“These seizures represent a significant disruption to drug trafficking networks operating in our area of responsibility,” said Rio Grande Valley Sector Chief Patrol Agent Gloria I. Chavez. “Our agents are committed to preventing dangerous narcotics from reaching communities streets.”

The seized narcotics and arrested individuals were processed according to Border Patrol guidelines. All cases have been referred to the appropriate federal agencies for further investigation and prosecution.