MPD Searching for a Female Victim and Vehicle Used in a Possible Kidnapping Offense

The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in locating a female victim and vehicle that was used in a potential kidnapping offense in Southeast.

On Thursday, September 26, 2024, it was reported to MPD that a male suspect forced a female into a vehicle at approximately 3:58 p.m., in the 400 block of Brandywine Street, Southeast. The vehicle then drove away with the male and female inside. It was reported that this offense occurred after an argument between the male and female and is domestic in nature.

MPD is asking for assistance in locating the potential victim in this offense. 21-year-old Amonie Anderson, pictured below, is described as a black female, approximately 5’3” tall, approximately 170 pounds, with a light complexion. She was last seeing wearing a light color tank top, light color sweatpants, and a black bonnet with writing on her head.

The vehicle is described as a white Infiniti Q54 sedan. It was last seen displaying a West Virginia Tag of 34D631.

The vehicle can be seen in the photo below:

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of this vehicle or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24149272