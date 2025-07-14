MPD Seeking Suspect who Assaulted Officer on U Street

The Metropolitan Police Department is searching for a suspect involved in a vehicular assault on a police officer which occurred in Northwest.

On Monday, July 14, 2025, at approximately 2:00am, officers from the Third District attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 1300 block of U St NW. As officers attempted to detain the driver, the driver fled the scene, striking an officer and a vehicle in the process. The injured officer was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect was captured on video and can be seen in the photo and video below:

https://youtu.be/Ml9lMIfx_Mk

Anyone who can identify this suspect, or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 25105967