Adventure announces the publication of its integrated report, [INTEGRATED REPORT 2024]

TOKYO, JAPAN, October 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Adventure, Inc. (Headquarters: Shibuya Ward, Tokyo; CEO: Shunichi NAKAMURA, hereinafter referred to as the “Adventure”), powering “skyticket” (https://skyticket.com/), is pleased to announce the release of our integrated report, INTEGRATED REPORT 2024, following last year’s publication.

The integrated report summarizes the appeal of our company from a variety of angles, with in-depth content detailing our aims to become a global OTA and to realize our mission “Balancing Social Contribution and Business”. The report is published with the aim of providing stakeholders with a communication tool to deepen their understanding of our value creation process and the business model at the heart of it.

Our Company will continue to enhance its disclosures and further increase its corporate value.

The contents of [INTEGRATED REPORT 2024]

Overview
　History & Introduction
　Message from CEO
　About Our Group
　About Our Services

Value Creation
　Value Creation Cycle
　External Environment
　Financial Capital
　Human Capital
　Intellectual, Social and Relationship Capital

Future Strategy
　Future Strategy
　Business Activities Strategy
　Human Resource Strategy

SDGs Initiative
　Basic Policy
　Activities

Governance & Data Section
　Corporate Governance System
　Business Risks
　ESG Data
　Financial Data

Publication URL：https://contents.xj-storage.jp/xcontents/AS80678/61ed1c09/182b/4551/b7c8/e88c5f75e920/20241001112403556s.pdf

Adventure, Inc.
Adventure, Inc., is an online travel agency (OTA), powering the website “skyticket” for the booking and distribution of airline tickets. “skyticket” is a website that allows users to compare and book travel products and Aiming to become Global OTA.

Company Name : Adventure, Inc.
Headquarters : 24F Yebisu Garden Place Tower, 4-20-3 Ebisu, Shibuya Ward, Tokyo, Japan
CEO : Shunichi NAKAMURA (Mr)
Establishment Date: December 21, 2006
Homepage : https://adventurekk.com/
skyticket URL : https://skyticket.com/

Kazuya HARUKI (Mr)
Adventure, Inc.
email us here

