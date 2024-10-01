Adventure announces the publication of its integrated report, [INTEGRATED REPORT 2024]

Adventure Inc., INTEGRATED REPORT 2024

TOKYO, JAPAN, October 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Adventure, Inc. (Headquarters: Shibuya Ward, Tokyo; CEO: Shunichi NAKAMURA, hereinafter referred to as the “Adventure”), powering “skyticket” (https://skyticket.com/), is pleased to announce the release of our integrated report, INTEGRATED REPORT 2024, following last year’s publication.

The integrated report summarizes the appeal of our company from a variety of angles, with in-depth content detailing our aims to become a global OTA and to realize our mission “Balancing Social Contribution and Business”. The report is published with the aim of providing stakeholders with a communication tool to deepen their understanding of our value creation process and the business model at the heart of it.

Our Company will continue to enhance its disclosures and further increase its corporate value.

The contents of [INTEGRATED REPORT 2024]

Overview

History & Introduction

Message from CEO

About Our Group

About Our Services

Value Creation

Value Creation Cycle

External Environment

Financial Capital

Human Capital

Intellectual, Social and Relationship Capital

Future Strategy

Future Strategy

Business Activities Strategy

Human Resource Strategy

SDGs Initiative

Basic Policy

Activities

Governance & Data Section

Corporate Governance System

Business Risks

ESG Data

Financial Data

Publication URL：https://contents.xj-storage.jp/xcontents/AS80678/61ed1c09/182b/4551/b7c8/e88c5f75e920/20241001112403556s.pdf

Adventure, Inc.

Adventure, Inc., is an online travel agency (OTA), powering the website “skyticket” for the booking and distribution of airline tickets. “skyticket” is a website that allows users to compare and book travel products and Aiming to become Global OTA.

Company Name : Adventure, Inc.

Headquarters : 24F Yebisu Garden Place Tower, 4-20-3 Ebisu, Shibuya Ward, Tokyo, Japan

CEO : Shunichi NAKAMURA (Mr)

Establishment Date: December 21, 2006

Homepage : https://adventurekk.com/

skyticket URL : https://skyticket.com/

