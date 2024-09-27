Rehab Essentials Celebrates 20 Years of Leadership & Innovation in Rehabilitation Education

COLUMBIA FALLS, MT, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rehab Essentials, Inc., a leader in innovative online and hybrid rehabilitation education solutions, is proud to celebrate its 20th anniversary. Over the last two decades, the company has pioneered accessible, high-quality education for physical therapists, occupational therapists, and other healthcare professionals, enabling them to advance their careers and improve patient outcomes.Steve Tepper, PT, PhD, FAPTA, founded Rehab Essentials with the vision of transforming rehabilitation education for physical therapists globally. In September 2004, Rehab Essentials launched the post-professional Doctor of Physical Therapy (ppDPT) program. The accredited tDPT program featured an outstanding online curriculum taught by recognized, subject matter experts from all over the United States. It was designed to allow physical therapists worldwide to maintain their work-life balance, continue to practice, and advance their professional qualifications.A Legacy of Innovation and GrowthOver the past 20 years, Rehab Essentials has continued introducing innovative programs including the renowned post professional doctorate programs for physical and occupational therapists, world-class content licensing, and a comprehensive, entry-level hybrid, collaborative program."Celebrating 20 years is not just about looking back at our achievements, but also about acknowledging the incredible community of learners, educators, affiliates, and university collaborators who have made this journey possible," said Dr. Steve Tepper. "We remain committed to pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in rehabilitation education and bridging the gap between academic excellence and high-impact, accessible learning experiences.Key milestones from the past two decades include:• Over 4,000 students worldwide earned their Doctor of Physical Therapy degree via the ppDPT program.• Launched and expanded University Licensing Select, which provides world-class physical and occupational therapy content to universities, academic institutions, and healthcare organizations. This licensing model allows Rehab Essentials’ expertly developed content to be integrated into their existing programs, enhancing their curriculum and expanding the educational opportunities available to their students and staff.• In Spring 2021, Rehab Essentials introduced their innovative, budget-friendly, online, post-professional Doctor of Occupational Therapy program. Students engage with a world-class curriculum to advance their careers by acquiring deeper clinical expertise, leadership skills, and an expanded understanding of evidence-based practices.• Established enTandem DPT, a comprehensive, hybrid Doctor of Physical Therapy platform delivered through a deeply rooted collaborative relationship with universities and academic institutions.Looking to the FutureAs Rehab Essentials looks to the future, it remains committed to innovation, leveraging advancements in technology and learning science to continue offering unmatched education for healthcare professionals. With plans to expand its course offerings, enhance user experience, and deepen its collaborations with leading industry experts, Rehab Essentials is poised to remain at the forefront of healthcare education for years to come.“We are incredibly proud of the impact we’ve made over the past 20 years and excited for what the future holds,” said Dr. Tepper. “Our journey has only just begun, and we look forward to continuing our mission with the same dedication and passion that has driven us from day one.”View "An Origin Story: Rehab Essentials" at https://bit.ly/An-Origin-Story-Rehab-Essentials About Rehab Essentials, Inc.Rehab Essentials is the leading provider of online and hybrid doctorate-level rehabilitation education. Their mission is to advance rehabilitation professionals globally by curating an innovative, exceptional online learning experience with leading experts, best-in-class content, universal accessibility, and a supportive professional community. www.RehabEssentials.com Media Contacts:Cheryl CassalyRehab Essentials, Inc.(513) 815-550c.cassaly@rehabessentials.com###

An Origin Story: Rehab Essentials

