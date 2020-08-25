Rehab Essentials Celebrates 15 years of Excellence in Post Professional Physical Therapy Online Education
The leading provider of online doctorate level rehabilitation courses will expand their mission to the Occupational Therapy community in January 2021.COLUMBIA FALLS, MT, US, August 25, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Montana-based Rehab Essentials, Inc, the leading provider of online doctorate level rehabilitation courses, marks its 15th birthday this week with the start of the Fall 2020 semester.
Steven Tepper, PT, PhD, FAPTA, founded Rehab Essentials in 2005 and began offering a cost-effective, transitional Doctor of Physical Therapy (tDPT) program. The accredited tDPT program featured an outstanding online curriculum taught by recognized, subject matter experts from all over the United States. It was designed to allow physical therapists from around the world to maintain their work-life balance, continue to practice and advance their professional qualifications. Since then, over 3,000 students have participated in the tDPT program.
“When we started Rehab Essentials 15 years ago, my goal was to improve the standards of the physical therapy profession and to help advance therapists’ careers in a flexible, accessible and affordable manner. I wanted to build a program to fit their busy schedules and budget, while featuring a seasoned, all-star faculty with content expertise from around the U.S.,” says Dr. Steve Tepper, founder and president of Rehab Essentials. “As we continued to grow and expand, I look back on the last 15 years and am extremely thankful. I am thankful for the excellent faculty who provide world class content and instruction. I am grateful for our online educational development team who consistently delivers a robust, contemporary educational experience. I am truly appreciative of our transitional degree University partners and our entry level doctorate partners who are now using our courses to create even more access for physical therapists around the globe. Most importantly, I am thankful for the trust our students continue to give us.”
Over the last 15 years Rehab Essentials has become the leading provider of online doctorate level physical therapy courses in a variety of formats including: the clinical tDPT degree in partnership with the University of Montana, content partners for online courses in several doctorate-level PT programs, and continuing education credit programs.
Rehab Essentials is excited to expand on their vision and provide an innovative, budget-friendly, online, post professional degree for occupational therapists throughout the United States with their newest partner, Marymount University. Starting with the Spring 2021, Rehab Essentials will power an online transitional Doctor of Occupational Therapy (tOTD) degree. In addition to the tOTD degree, Rehab Essentials and Marymount are also partnering to offer an online transitional Doctor of Physical Therapy (tDPT) in the Spring 2021.
“The evolution of our online rehabilitation course experiences into post-graduate occupational therapy learning reflects our mission to ‘Lead, Leverage & Connect’. For the last 15 years we have had a wonderful opportunity to impact physical therapists globally by helping to advance their knowledge and careers. As we look to the next 15 years, our goal is to harness our renowned network of contemporary clinical experts, maximize accessibility, and foster purposeful growth in the lives of even more rehabilitation professionals,” explained Dr. Jennifer Gamboa, chief operating officer at Rehab Essentials.
About the transitional Doctor of Physical Therapy (tDPT) degree
The transitional Doctor of Physical Therapy degree is be offered to physical therapists from around the world who hold a bachelor or master level degree in physical therapy. The program is entirely online, except for one in-person weekend professionalism seminar and can be completed in as little as 24 months. Applications are currently being accepted for the tDPT for the Spring 2021 semester at https://rehabessentials.com/applynow.
About the transitional Doctor of Occupational Therapy (tOTD) degree
The transitional Doctor of Occupational Therapy degree will be offered starting with the Spring 2021 semester. The online tOTD program will be open to all occupational therapists who are licensed in the U.S. and hold a master level degree in occupational therapy. The program is entirely online, except for one in-person weekend professionalism seminar. The program is 30 credit hours and can be completed in 20 months. Applications are being currently being accepted at https://marymount.rehabessentials.com
