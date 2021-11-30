Syllabi Consultancy Announced as Endorsed Affiliate for the tDPT Online Degree Program at the University of Montana
Syllabi Consultancy is the Endorsed Affiliate for Central and East Africa for the 100% online, US-based degree program powered by Rehab Essentials.COLUMBIA FALLS, MT, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, November 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Montana-based Rehab Essentials, Inc, announced Syllabi Consultancy is the newest Endorsed Affiliate for the transitional Doctor of Physical Therapy (tDPT) program from the University of Montana and Rehab Essentials. As a Rehab Essentials Endorsed Affiliate, Syllabi Consultancy will help provide physiotherapists in central and eastern countries in Africa the opportunity to advance their professional education. Physiotherapists can earn a tDPT online from the University of Montana at a cost that is proportional to the market differential between the US and their respective countries.
Starting with spring semester in January 2022, Syllabi Consultancy will collaborate with the University of Montana and Rehab Essentials to bring the transitional Doctorate of Physical Therapy program to students based in Benin, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cabo Verde, Cote d’Ivoire, Djibouti, Eritrea, Ethiopia, the Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Kenya, Liberia, Mali, Niger, Nigeria, Rwanda, Senegal, Sierra Leone, Somalia, Tanzania, Togo, or Uganda.
“Over the past few decades, we have seen exponential growth and change in Africa, and we believe it can only be sustained by increasing accessibility to education.” says Gasim Ali. ”At Syllabi Consultancy we were lucky to develop a strong relationship with Rehab Essentials whereby we are able to facilitate the region’s only tDPT credential from UM, and we believe this will invigorate conversations about physical therapy education, research and development.”
The tDPT is designed with working rehabilitation therapists in mind. As an online distance learning program, working professionals will have the opportunity to balance work, life and school while earning a doctorate degree from a university in the United States, and all with a budget-friendly tuition. The contemporary online format allows students to engage with a world-class curriculum from virtually anywhere, on their schedule, and at their pace. Students will have access to a diverse online community of their peers and award-winning faculty who are recognized subject matter experts. Throughout the evidence-based program at the University of Montana, students will gain advanced critical thinking, professional knowledge, behavior, and skills to become a leader in their respective field. The degree program is accredited by the Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities (NWCCU).
“We are excited to welcome Syllabi Consultancy as a Rehab Essentials Endorsed Affiliate for the tDPT. When I started Rehab Essentials 15 years ago, my goal was to improve the standards of the physical therapy profession and to help advance therapists’ careers in a flexible and affordable manner around the world. I wanted to provide an online, affordable, and more flexible path to an accredited clinical doctorate for practicing physical therapists.,” says Dr. Steve Tepper, founder and president of Rehab Essentials. “Syllabi Consultancy shares in this vision and we are excited to work with them.”
The transitional Doctor of Physical Therapy degree is offered to foreign trained, licensed physiotherapists who hold a bachelor or master level degree in physical therapy and reside in Benin, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cabo Verde, Cote d’Ivoire, Djibouti, Eritrea, Ethiopia, the Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Kenya, Liberia, Mali, Niger, Nigeria, Rwanda, Senegal, Sierra Leone, Somalia, Tanzania, Togo, or Uganda. The program is 20-30 credit-hours and can be completed in as little as 12 months. Applications are currently being accepted for the tDPT at the University of Montana for Spring 2022, with classes starting January 3, 2022.
About Rehab Essentials, Inc.
Rehab Essentials is the leading provider of online doctorate level rehabilitation courses designed to advance rehabilitation professionals globally by curating an innovative, exceptional online learning experience with leading experts, best-in-class content, universal accessibility, and a supportive professional community. Steven Tepper, PT, PhD, FAPTA, founded Rehab Essentials in 2005 with the drive to provide a cost-effective transitional Doctor of Physical Therapy program that allowed physical therapists to maintain their work-life-school balance. www.RehabEssentials.com, https://umt.rehabessentials.com/, https://www.linkedin.com/company/rehab-essentials-inc/, https://twitter.com/rehabessentials, https://www.facebook.com/RehabEssentials/
About Syllabi Consultancy
Syllabi Consultancy is based in Sudan and was founded by Dr. Gasim Ali and Eng. Mohammed IbnOuf (Hiba International Recruitment and Manpower Supply Co. Ltd.). Their core vision is to help borderless education take shape. As part of this vision, Syllabi Consultancy is an Endorsed Affiliate for the online transitional Doctor of Physical Therapy (tDPT) from the University of Montana and Rehab Essentials. Syllabi Consultancy supports physiotherapists based in central/east Africa as they apply and participate in the tDPT program. https://consultsyllabi.com/
