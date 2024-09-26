WILLISTON BARRACKS / DUI #1 WITH INJURY RESULTING
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24A1006942
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Quealy
STATION: Williston
CONTACT#: 802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: 09-26-2024 @ 1344 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: I-89 Northbound, Mile Marker 86, South Burlington
VIOLATION:
1. DUI #1 with injury resulting
ACCUSED: Jennifer Bernier
AGE: 40
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sabattus, ME
VICTIM: Shane Wilson
AGE: 44
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sabattus, ME
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On September 26th, 2024 at approximately 1344 hours Troopers with VSP Williston were notified of a single vehicle crash on I-89 Northbound in the area of Mile Marker 86 in the town of South Burlington.
Responding Troopers located a female standing next to the vehicle who would later be identified as Jennifer Bernier (age 40) of Sabattus, ME. Both Bernier and her passenger, Shane Wilson (age 44) were injured as a result of the crash and transported to UVM Medical Center for treatment.
Troopers observed indicators of impairment from Bernier and at the conclusion of an investigation issued her a criminal citation to appear before Chittenden County Superior Court at a later date and time to answer to the charge of DUI #1 with injury resulting.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 11-5-2024 @ 0830 hours
COURT: Chittenden Superior
LODGED - LOCATION: N
BAIL: N
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Nathaniel Quealy
Vermont State Police- Williston Barracks
3294 St. George Road, Williston VT 05495
802-585-0782
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.