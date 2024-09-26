WILLISTON BARRACKS / DUI #1 WITH INJURY RESULTING

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24A1006942

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Quealy

STATION: Williston

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: 09-26-2024 @ 1344 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: I-89 Northbound, Mile Marker 86, South Burlington

VIOLATION:

1. DUI #1 with injury resulting

ACCUSED: Jennifer Bernier

AGE: 40

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sabattus, ME

VICTIM: Shane Wilson

AGE: 44

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sabattus, ME

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On September 26th, 2024 at approximately 1344 hours Troopers with VSP Williston were notified of a single vehicle crash on I-89 Northbound in the area of Mile Marker 86 in the town of South Burlington.

Responding Troopers located a female standing next to the vehicle who would later be identified as Jennifer Bernier (age 40) of Sabattus, ME. Both Bernier and her passenger, Shane Wilson (age 44) were injured as a result of the crash and transported to UVM Medical Center for treatment.

Troopers observed indicators of impairment from Bernier and at the conclusion of an investigation issued her a criminal citation to appear before Chittenden County Superior Court at a later date and time to answer to the charge of DUI #1 with injury resulting.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 11-5-2024 @ 0830 hours

COURT: Chittenden Superior

LODGED - LOCATION: N

BAIL: N

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Nathaniel Quealy

Vermont State Police- Williston Barracks

3294 St. George Road, Williston VT 05495

802-585-0782