ADOT's Weekend Freeway Travel Advisory (Sept. 27-30) - Phoenix Area

PHOENIX – Improvement projects will require closures or lane restrictions along sections of Phoenix-area freeways this weekend (Sept. 27-30), according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. Northbound Interstate 17 will be narrowed to one lane near Loop 303. Closures are scheduled along westbound Interstate 10 in the Chandler/Tempe area and eastbound Loop 101 in the northwest Valley. Drivers should allow extra travel time and consider alternate routes while weekend work is taking place on these freeways:

Northbound I-17 narrowed to one lane between Loop 303 and State Route 74/Carefree Highway from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Sept. 30) for pavement improvements. Eastbound Jomax Road closed at I-17 (no right turns from northbound I-17 to Jomax Road). Dixileta Drive closed at 27th Avenue near Phoenix’s North Gateway Transfer Station (no cut-through traffic). Access to neighborhood streets will be limited to local traffic. Please stay with the freeway route rather than taking local streets. Detour : Allow extra travel time and consider traveling during early morning or nighttime when traffic is lighter.

Westbound I-10 closed between Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) and US 60 (Superstition Freeway) from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday (Sept. 30) for paving and a traffic shift. Westbound I-10 on-ramp at Wild Horse Pass Boulevard and the westbound US 60 off-ramps at McClintock Drive, Rural Road and Mill Avenue closed. Detour: Westbound I-10 traffic can detour on eastbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) to northbound Loop 101 (Price Freeway) and westbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway). Note : Drivers including fans going to Sunday’s Cardinals game also can consider using westbound/northbound Loop 202 (South Mountain Freeway) to reach I-10 near 59th Avenue. Note : Most ramp closures are scheduled to start at 8 p.m. Friday. Learn more at I10BroadwayCurve.com .

Eastbound Loop 101 (Agua Fria Freeway) closed between 75th and 51st avenues in the northwest Valley from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Sept. 30) for work zone set up and pavement removal at start of widening project. Northbound Loop 101 on-ramps at Bell Road and Union Hills Drive closed. Detour : Traffic will detour along the eastbound Loop 101 Beardsley frontage road. Drivers also can consider exiting ahead of the closure and using local streets including Union Hills Drive to northbound 51st Avenue.

Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard closed in both directions at Loop 101 (Pima Freeway) from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Sept. 30) for bridge work. Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard traffic will not be able to cross under the freeway. Detour : Traffic can use the frontage roads and nearby cross streets (Raintree Drive for southbound traffic and Bell Road for northbound traffic) to travel around the closure.