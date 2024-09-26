ICC Approves Rail Crossing Safety Upgrades for Galena

Springfield, IL - This week, the Illinois Commerce Commission (ICC) approved a stipulated agreement to install automatic warning devices at two highway-rail crossings in Galena. The crossings are located at Bouthiller Street (AAR/DOT# 306909B) and S. Main Street (AAR/DOT #306910V) over the Chicago & Central & Pacific Railroad Company (CC&P) track.





The total estimated cost of the signal design and construction is $1,064,223. Staff recommended that the Grade Crossing Protection Fund be used to pay 95 percent of the signal design and construction costs, not to exceed $1,011,012. CC&P will pay the remaining 5 percent of the cost to design and install the new crossing warning devices and all future maintenance costs for the signals and circuitry.





"Reducing collisions around train tracks is a top priority for the ICC, and the Grade Crossing Protection Fund helps communities like Galena build these critical safety upgrades. The upgraded warning devices will go a long way toward protecting Illinoisans from potential track tragedies," said ICC Commissioner Michael T. Carrigan.





All work must be completed within 18 months from the ICC's Final Order date.





To read Stipulated Agreement 2339 in Docket No. T24-0092 click here.





About the Illinois Commerce Commission





The Illinois Commerce Commission (ICC) is a quasi-judicial body made up of five Commissioners. Through its Public Utility Program, the Commission oversees the provision of adequate, reliable, efficient, and safe utility services at the least possible cost to Illinois citizens served by electric, natural gas, telecommunications, water, and sewer public utility companies. Through its Transportation Regulatory Program, the Commission oversees public safety and consumer protection programs with regard to intrastate commercial motor carriers of general freight, household goods movers, relocation towers, safety towers, personal property warehouses, and repossession agencies. The Commission's Rail Safety Program also inspects and regulates the general safety of railroad tracks, facilities, and equipment in the state.





To learn more about the Commission, its offices, and bureaus, click here. If you are a consumer who needs help resolving a utility dispute call 800-524-0795 or file an online complaint here. For a complaint related to transportation, call 217-782-6448.





Follow the Illinois Commerce Commission on social media @ILCommerceComm