Visit Philadelphia & Chair Manuel N. Stamatakis Announce His Retirement as Chairman of the Board Following Outstanding 20+ Year Service to Board of Directors

September 26, 2024 (PHILADELPHIA) – Visit Philadelphia and the longtime Chair of its Board of Directors Manuel N. “Manny” Stamatakis today announced his retirement from his position as Chairman of the Board, taking effect January 2025.

Following a formal vote from the Board of Directors during its Sept. 26 meeting, Finance Chair and current Board member, Mr. Anthony J. “Tony” Conti, will become Chair of the Visit Philadelphia Board of Directors, effective Jan. 1, 2025. An honor bestowed on the 20+ year Chair, Stamatakis will be named Chair Emeritus of Visit Philadelphia’s Board of Directors. Since 2003, Stamatakis has brought steadfast leadership, continuity and vast business expertise to the region’s official leisure tourism marketing organization, supporting its efforts to elevate Greater Philadelphia’s image and boost the local economy. Stamatakis will formally complete his term on Dec. 31, 2024. Visit Philadelphia is deeply grateful for Stamatakis’ service over the last two decades, stemming back to July 2003.

“Manny has been an unwavering and vital leader who Visit Philadelphia has turned to for more than 20 years, guiding our evolution to become the region’s official tourism marketing agency that our city and nation know today,” said Angela Val, president and CEO at Visit Philadelphia. “Our sector and city would not be the same without Manny’s leadership; he has long been a champion of tourism and hospitality, with overnight leisure visitation to Greater Philadelphia increasing by 48% between 2003 and 2023. As he transitions to Chair Emeritus, Manny’s impact will continue to be felt in the work we do everyday.”

”Manny Stamatakis has worked for decades to promote the city of Philadelphia and all it has to offer – and he has helped build Visit Philly into a world-class organization that will thrive for years to come. I’m grateful for his service and we’ll continue to follow his lead as we show millions of visitors why Pennsylvania is the Great American Getaway and as Philadelphia plays host to the nation and the world in 2026,” said Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro.

”Manny Stamatakis has served Visit Philadelphia and the broader issue of our tourism economy in the Philadelphia region incredibly well for so many years,” said Mayor Cherelle L. Parker. “Manny has always understood the vital importance of tourism to our city – tourists come to Philadelphia, shop in our stores, eat in our world-class restaurants, and enjoy our arts and cultural institutions. Manny has been my friend and ally for so many years, both here and in Harrisburg. On behalf of all of Philadelphia, we thank him for his dedication and public service.”

“Visit Philadelphia is stronger today than it’s ever been, equipped with an excellent team and Board that sees our city’s potential and organizational mission for Philadelphia to be the ultimate go-to, must-visit U.S. destination,” said Manuel N. Stamatakis, current chair of the Board of Directors at Visit Philadelphia. “Our city would not be the renowned destination it is today without the power of collaboration, and I have been honored to be a collaborator to shine a light on the city I love. This is the perfect time to make a transition to my friend and colleague, Tony Conti, an outstanding asset and leader who will continue to support the organization’s efforts to show how special Philadelphia, its neighborhoods and offerings are with the world.”

Outside his work with Visit Philadelphia, Stamatakis currently serves as the Chair of the Board and Interim President and CEO at MISTRAS Group. He is also the Founder and CEO of CME Benefits Consultants. Upon joining the Visit Philadelphia Board of Directors in 2003, he was elected Chairman of the Board. Critical to the strength of the organization, Stamatakis has offered his expertise as a business executive with over three decades leading transformative change across diverse sectors and a history of leadership at prominent not-for-profit, charitable and for-profit organizations. His passion for sculpting industries, championing change, igniting both restoration and fresh growth in organizations, and guiding the next generation of leaders has helped Visit Philadelphia continue to adapt and grow into the city’s official tourism marketing organization.

Stamatakis has been hailed for the significant impact he has made on Philadelphia’s tourism sector over the years by way of securing an influx of funding for the industry. His seamless support helped guide three CEO transitions over Visit Philadelphia’s history and aided in major recovery efforts following significant challenges facing the tourism industry, including 9/11, the Great Recession and the global COVID-19 pandemic. His strong leadership and involvement during the 2008 economic downturn was instrumental when the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania enabled the City of Philadelphia to institute a 1.2% increase in the Philadelphia County hotel room occupancy tax, which is shared between Visit Philadelphia, the Philadelphia Convention & Visitors Bureau and the Pennsylvania Convention Center Authority. In 2023, the City of Philadelphia generated $387 million in taxes from visitor spending, visitor-supported jobs, and business sale, a 50% increase from the 2008 economic downturn.

Conti, who joined Visit Philadelphia’s Board of Directors in 2015 and took over as Chair of the Finance committee in October 2019, has worked hand-in-hand with Stamatakis to ensure the financial strength of the organization. Those who know Stamatakis and Conti recognize their incredible leadership and close relationship as colleagues formed by their work together on the Visit Philadelphia Board.

“I’m still carrying the excitement of when I was asked to join the Visit Philadelphia Board of Directors nine years ago — and today, that excitement is as strong as ever, bolstered by the incredible team who works here and their love for Philadelphia,” said Anthony J. Conti, incoming Chair of the Board of Directors, Visit Philadelphia (effective January 1, 2025). “After having the pleasure of working alongside Manny and the outstanding Board that supports Visit Philadelphia, I am humbled to play a larger role in the organization and its impact on our community and the travel sector at large.”

Conti was recruited to the board for his influential expertise in finance and audit, retiring from PricewaterhouseCoopers (“PwC”) in December 2009 after a 36-year career and 29 years as Partner. His work with PwC led to various leadership roles including serving as Managing Partner in the Philadelphia, Harrisburg and Pittsburgh offices, as well as serving as the firm’s Vice Chair of Human Capital and Strategy, and election to the firm’s Board. Well-known as a civic and community leader, Conti currently serves as the Executive Vice Chair of the board of the Satell Institute for Corporate Social Responsibility; Chair of the Advisory Board of Nativity of Our Lord School; and a member of the finance and strategy committees of The Philadelphia Foundation. Conti also serves on corporate boards including Ametek, an NYSE global manufacturing company, where he serves as Lead Independent Director and Chair of the Audit Committee; Progressive Publications, a private company in the education and publications business; and PEI-Genesis, a private company that assembles and distributes connectors globally. Conti previously served as chairman of a number of nonprofit boards, including the World Affairs Council of Philadelphia and The Philadelphia Foundation. He was also co-chair of the Advisory Board of the Center for Corporate Governance at Drexel University and chair of the Audit Committee of Biotelemetry, a NASDAQ-listed healthcare company.

The Visit Philadelphia Board of Directors currently is led by 17 members including: Manuel N. Stamatakis (Chair Emeritus beginning January 2025); Anthony J. “Tony” Conti, Chair beginning January 2025; Rhonda R. Cohen, Esquire, Vice Chair; Robert W. Bogle, Vice Chair, The Philadelphia Tribune; James Adamson, Kimpton Hotel Monaco Philadelphia; Reginald Archambault, The Bellevue Hotel Philadelphia; Darwin R. Beauvais, Esquire, Obermayer Rebmann Maxwell & Hippel LLP; Matt Dickman, Comcast Corporation; Wendy Hamilton, PENN Entertainment, Inc.; Jazelle Jones, City of Philadelphia; Kevin Murnane (Retired), DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Philadelphia Center City; Jacklin Rhoads, Office of PA Governor Josh Shapiro; Leslie Richards, Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority; James D. Schultz, Scientific Games; Tony Sorrentino, University of Pennsylvania; Angela Val, Visit Philadelphia; Carol Watson, Kimpton Hotel Palomar Philadelphia.

The Visit Philadelphia staff and Board of Directors will honor Stamatakis at his last formal Board Meeting as Chair in December.

Video: For a video interview between Manny and Tony discussing this transition, please check out the Visit Philadelphia YouTube page.

About Visit Philadelphia:

VISIT PHILADELPHIA® is our name and our mission. As the region’s official tourism marketing agency, we build Greater Philadelphia’s image, drive visitation and boost the economy. On Greater Philadelphia’s official visitor website, visitphilly.com, visitors can explore things to do, upcoming events, themed itineraries and hotel packages.

Compelling photography and videos, interactive maps and detailed visitor information make the site an effective trip-planning tool. Visitors can also find loads of inspiration on Visit Philly’s social media channels.

Note to Editors: For high-resolution photos and high-definition B-roll of Greater Philadelphia, visit the Photos & Video section of visitphilly.com/media-center.

Addendum – Quote Sheet

Meryl Levitz, Founding and Former President and CEO of VISIT PHILADELPHIA

“Meetings with Manny meant coming prepared with answers to his many questions, which always included ‘why?’ and ‘how do you know?’” said Meryl Levitz, Founding and Former President and CEO of VISIT PHILADELPHIA. “These meetings were always lively and productive although I frequently needed a calming walk after them. Manny cared so deeply about our work and what it meant for our region’s and Commonwealth’s well-being, economic development and spirit. He believed in it, championed it, and enriched it. What a legacy! Thank you, Manny. It was a privilege (and fun) to work with you.”

Nick DeBenedictis, former Chair, Pennsylvania Convention and Visitors Bureau Board of Directors

“No one has done more for tourism in Philly over the past two decades than Manny Stamatakis,” said Nick DeBenedictis, former Chair, Pennsylvania Convention and Visitors Bureau Board of Directors. “He is one of a kind, one of Philly’s greatest civic leaders, and a true friend. As chair of the Delaware River Port Authority between 1996 and 2003, Manny, along with The Pew Charitable Trusts, secured the seed money to found Visit Philadelphia, and then he played a hand in bringing to life the new Pennsylvania Convention Center during his time on the Board of Directors at the Philadelphia Convention and Visitors Bureau. All of this he accomplished while running his own very successful business.”

Karen Dougherty Buchholz, EVP Administration, Comcast + Chair, PHLCVB Board of Directors

“It has been a true privilege to witness Manny Stamatakis invest in and skillfully help catapult the City of Philadelphia to a world-class destination for business, education, medicine, and global tourism,” said Karen Dougherty Buchholz, EVP Administration, Comcast + Chair, PHLCVB Board of Directors. “His leadership of Visit Philadelphia, decades of business experience and operations across the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, and personal commitment to strategic philanthropy has left a positive, permanent impact on our region. I salute my friend and colleague on a job well done and wish him the very best in his next chapter.”

Dr. Robert W. Bogle, President and CEO, The Philadelphia Tribune and Vice Chair, Visit Philadelphia Board of Directors

“Mr. Stamatakis has helped make Visit Philly what it is today. Every member of this board has participated and Mr. Stamatakis has helped guide this organization in such a way that it is a leader in our industry. This organization from the very first day has contributed to making Philadelphia a city to visit and see where America began. I am grateful to have worked with him.” – Dr. Robert W. Bogle, President and CEO, The Philadelphia Tribune and Vice Chair, Visit Philadelphia Board of Directors

Rhonda R. Cohen, Esquire – Vice Chair, Visit Philadelphia Board of Directors

“I have served on the Board of Visit Philadelphia for 16 years and Manny has been the Chair of the Board that entire time. It is hard for me to imagine the Board with anyone else as Chair. Manny has been an extraordinary leader, helping to move the organization forward under three different CEOs, through good times and challenging times. Visit Philadelphia clearly would not be the impactful organization that it is today without the strong and effective leadership of Manny Stamatakis,” said Rhonda R. Cohen, Esquire – Vice Chair, Visit Philadelphia Board of Directors.

Dan Hilferty, Chairman & CEO, Comcast Spectacor; Chairman, Philadelphia Soccer 2026

“Manny Stamatakis has been an unwavering champion for Philadelphia, working tirelessly to showcase our city’s vibrant culture, rich history, and world-class hospitality. Over his more than 20-year tenure, Visit Philadelphia has played a crucial role in attracting millions of visitors to our city, driving economic growth and supporting countless local businesses. Manny’s dedication and vision have been invaluable, and his work has helped pave the way for Philadelphia’s selection as a Host City for FIFA World Cup 26™. On behalf of the Philadelphia Flyers and Philadelphia Soccer 2026, I want to extend our heartfelt congratulations to Manny on his well-deserved retirement and thank him for his extraordinary contributions to our city.” – Dan Hilferty, Chairman & CEO, Comcast Spectacor; Chairman, Philadelphia Soccer 2026

Charles P. Pizzi, Chairman, Independence Blue Cross

“Manny shares his love for the city and region through his exceptional leadership at Visit Philly, where he fulfills the mission of bringing the world to Philly,” said Charles P. Pizzi, chairman, Independence Blue Cross

William R. Sasso, Chairman Emeritus, Stradley Ronon Stevens & Young, LLP

“Manny’s contributions to the Philadelphia region have been substantial. One of his more significant efforts has been as Chair of Visit Philadelphia where he was a moving force in building the hospitality industry making it one of our leading economic drivers. Every hotel in the city should rename their Presidential Suite as the Stamatakis Suite in his honor,” said William R. Sasso, Chairman Emeritus, Stradley Ronon Stevens & Young, LLP.