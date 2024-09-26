Coryell Roofing Welcomes Ken Wells as New President and General Manager: A Vision of Integrity and Innovation

Ken Wells takes the helm at Coryell Roofing, promising a future driven by integrity, community focus, and technological innovation.

We're not just building roofs; we're building relationships and communities.” — Ken Wells, President and General Manager, Coryell Roofing

OKLAHOMA, OK, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Coryell Roofing is pleased to announce the appointment of Ken Wells as its new President and General Manager, effective immediately. Wells brings a wealth of experience and a fresh perspective to Coryell Roofing, having previously served in significant leadership roles within the roofing industry.Ken Wells' journey into roofing was as serendipitous as it was successful. "The roofing business found us," Wells remarked during a recent discussion about his new role. Since 2008, he has cultivated a profound appreciation for the industry, driven by the people and the community he has served. Wells’ approach to leadership is grounded in integrity and a hands-on philosophy. "I never ask anybody to do something I wouldn’t do myself. I believe in, trust, and love my team unconditionally," Wells shared.Under Wells' leadership, Coryell Roofing stands at a pivotal point of growth and innovation . He is committed to enhancing the company’s strong family-oriented culture while steering it towards strategic expansion. "It’s all about maintaining our integrity and core values as we grow. We don’t want to lose sight of what brought us here," Wells emphasized.As technology becomes increasingly significant in the roofing industry, Wells is eager to harness these new tools to improve efficiency and service quality. His leadership focuses on integrating innovative practices while upholding the values that have defined Coryell Roofing’s success.As Ken Wells assumes leadership as President and General Manager, Coryell Roofing looks forward to a future of sustained growth and continued commitment to integrity. "We're not just building roofs; we're building relationships and communities," says Wells.For more information, please visit www.coryellroofing.com or follow Coryell Roofing on social media.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.