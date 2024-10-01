Human Touch® Launches The Super Novo X, A New Innovation In Wellness

Experience Luxury with DuoSync™ Massage Technology and Bespoke Design, Accessible Through Teardrop Doors

LONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Human Touch , a leader in innovative wellness solutions, proudly announces the official launch of its most luxurious massage chair to date: the Super Novo X . Available now, the Super Novo X combines state-of-the-art massage technology, a sleek, customizable design, and wellness-focused programs, setting a new benchmark for premium relaxation and personalized self-care.The Super Novo X delivers an unparalleled massage experience with its advanced DuoSync™ Technology, which mimics the feeling of a synchronized, four-hand professional massage. The chair's exclusive HT Flex™ S- and L-Track System is designed to move with the body’s natural curves, offering multidimensional massage coverage from the neck to the glutes for full-body relief. Paired with expansive "bend and stretch" functionality, it provides unprecedented spine and calf relief, boosting blood flow, oxygen, and nutrient absorption to accelerate muscle recovery.“Human Touch has always been a leader in wellness innovation, and the Super Novo X takes luxury massage technology to the next level,” said David Wood, CEO of Human Touch. “This chair goes beyond simple relaxation—it delivers complete rejuvenation, helping to alleviate pain, reduce stress, and enhance overall well-being. The Super Novo X isn’t just a massage chair; it’s a transformative investment in your health and quality of life, offering benefits that can truly impact how you feel every day.”Human Touch’s Virtual Therapisttechnology, available via the Human Touch app, enables a hands-free massage experience. The Virtual Therapist, Willow, uses voice assistance and personalized massage settings to enhance convenience and relaxation. The chair’s AcupointBody Sensing system maps each unique body profile to deliver targeted massage therapy based on height and size, ensuring the perfect massage, every time.The Super Novo X serves as both a wellness tool and a design feature. Its signature Teardrop Doors pivot upward for easy access, and its customizable upholstery and door panels come in a variety of elegant finishes, including leather and vinyl options, allowing the chair to complement different living spaces. Its space-saving design requires only two inches of wall clearance for full recline, making it ideal for any room size.For those seeking total mind-body relaxation, the Super Novo X offers more than just physical comfort. Its Horizon Rest Position in zero-gravity, and a selection of Meditation Programs create an immersive wellness experience, focusing on breathing, synchronized with calming soundscapes for deep relaxation. The Yoga Studio Programs deliver deep stretching to relieve muscle tension and pain, positioning the Super Novo X as a versatile wellness companion. With premium JBLspeakers and the integrated Sound Soothe playlist, the chair takes relaxation to the next level by pairing massage with soothing audio experiences.Key Features of the Super Novo X:- DuoSync™ Technology: A four-hand massage experience combining 3D and 2D massage technology for maximum relaxation and faster muscle tension relief.- HT Flex™ S- and L-Track System: Follows the natural curves of the body for a complete spine-to-glutes massage covering 60% more of the back than competing massage chairs.- Customizable Design: Six upholstery colors, including premium leather, and nine door panel finishes, such as brushed aluminum and wood grain, seamlessly integrate into any living space.- Zero Gravity Seating: Elevates feet to enhance the effectiveness of the massage by reducing pressure on the spine.- Cloud Touch Air Compression: Provides acupressure treatments for muscle recovery and improved blood flow.- 39 Personalized Massage Programs: Options range from deep tissue massage to Yoga Studio stretching and therapeutic relaxation.- Premium JBLSound: Integrated Bluetooth speakers for immersive music and meditation experiences.- Virtual TherapistTechnology: Fully voice-activated and customizable control via the Human Touch app.The Super Novo X retails for $14,999 and is available at www.humantouch.com , and select Costco and Relax the Back locations nationwide.About Human TouchFor over 45 years, Human Touch has shaped the wellness industry with a portfolio of high-performance massage chairs, zero-gravity recliners, and targeted massage products. Partnering with top engineers, medical experts, athletes, and award-winning designers, Human Touch crafts products that relieve pain, reduce stress, and promote daily recovery and wellness, all with captivating aesthetic appeal. Trusted by over 35 colleges, 14+ pro sports teams, and 10,000+ chiropractors, Human Touch products are available at fine furniture stores, back care specialty stores, and mass-market retailers across the U.S., through international retailers and distributors in more than 40 countries, and online at www.humantouch.com

