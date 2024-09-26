Crop Report for the Period of September 17 to 23, 2024

CANADA, September 26 - Released on September 26, 2024

Harvest was delayed across much of the province over the past week due to rainfall. Currently, producers are 79 per cent complete. This is still ahead of the five-year average of 75 per cent and the 10-year average of 69 per cent. Although moisture has helped replenish topsoil moisture conditions and green up pastures for fall grazing, it has also caused concerns for downgrading of crop quality in areas yet to be harvested. Producers in many regions are hopeful for drier conditions in the upcoming weeks to help with harvest progression.

The southwest region is nearing harvest completion with 96 per cent of crops harvested. The southeast region currently sits at 83 per cent, with the east-central and west-central regions sit at 75 per cent and 70 per cent completed, respectively. Both northeast and northwest regions sit at 65 per cent complete.

Harvest is complete for winter wheat, triticale and field peas with harvest nearly complete for fall rye and lentils. Durum leads in harvest progress for spring-seeded cereal at 95 per cent complete, followed by barley at 91 per cent and spring wheat at 85 per cent. Oats currently sit at 75 per cent and canary seed is 68 per cent. Harvest is nearing completion for chickpeas at 93 per cent. For oilseed crops, mustard is 93 per cent harvested followed by canola at 56 per cent. Flax and soybeans are the furthest behind in harvest completion at 42 per cent and 32 per cent complete, respectively.

Rain fell throughout much of the province over the past week at varying amounts. The highest amounts were mainly recorded in the southwest region. The Gouldtown area recorded the highest amount of precipitation over the past week at 100 mm which was followed by the Richmound and Eston areas at 82 mm and 81 mm, respectively. Additionally, the Neidpath area received 78 mm and the Admiral area received 75 mm.

Although the recent moisture slowed harvest progress, it was welcome in areas struggling with topsoil moisture shortages. This rainfall helped alleviate some producer concerns relating to fall pasture conditions. Currently, cropland topsoil moisture is rated as 64 per cent adequate, 32 per cent short and four per cent very short. Hayland is rated as 60 per cent adequate, 33 per cent short and seven per cent very short. Pasture topsoil moisture is rated as 53 per cent adequate, 37 per cent short and 10 per cent very short. Producers are hopeful for additional moisture following harvest to assist with replenishing topsoil moisture supplies for next year.

As producers evaluate livestock water supplies moving into the fall, 59 per cent indicate there are no shortages occurring or anticipated with 31 per cent indicating they have moderate shortages. Additionally, 85 per cent of producers reported no concerns about water quality for their livestock. Producers in the southwest and west-central regions of the province are expressing higher concerns about livestock water shortages and reduced water quality.

Crop damage over the past week was mainly due to wind, wildlife and waterfowl. As producers continue with harvest, they are also busy baling, hauling bales, fencing, cleaning corrals, harrowing combined fields and spraying for fall weed control. Additionally, some winter cereal seeding operations have commenced across the province.

As producers continue with harvest and fall field work, they are reminded to take safety precautions in all the work they do. The public is also reminded to take extra caution, time and space when encountering machinery on the road.

A complete, printable version of the Crop Report is available online: Download Crop Report.

Follow the 2024 Crop Report on Twitter at @SKAgriculture.

-30-

For more information, contact: