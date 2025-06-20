Saskatchewan Leads Provinces in Retail Trade

CANADA, June 20 - Released on June 20, 2025

Province Ranks First for Retail Trade Growth

Saskatchewan's retail sector continues to grow, with a 2 per cent increase month-over-month in retail trade sales from March 2025 to April 2025 (seasonally adjusted). This places Saskatchewan first among the provinces.

"These retail trade results show that consumer confidence in our businesses and industries remains high," Trade and Export Development Minister Warren Kaeding said. "Every purchase made in Saskatchewan helps drive even more opportunity supporting jobs and encouraging investment, while bolstering our strong and growing economy."

The total value of Saskatchewan's retail trade reached $2.3 billion in April 2025.

The Monthly Retail Trade Survey compiles data on sales, including e-commerce sales, and the amount of retail locations by province, territory and selected census metropolitan areas from a sample of retailers.

Retail sales is a measure of total receipts at stores, or establishments, that sell goods and services to final consumers.

Statistics Canada's latest Gross Domestic Product (GDP) numbers indicate that Saskatchewan's real GDP at basic prices reached an all-time high of $80.5 billion in 2024, increasing by $2.6 billion, or 3.4 per cent. This places Saskatchewan second in the nation for real GDP growth and above the national average of 1.6 per cent.

Private capital investment in Saskatchewan increased last year by 17.3 per cent to $14.7 billion, ranking first among provinces. Private capital investment is projected to reach $16.2 billion in 2025, an increase of 10.1 per cent over 2024. This is the second highest anticipated percentage increase among the provinces.

Last year, the Government of Saskatchewan unveiled its new Securing the Next Decade of Growth - Saskatchewan's Investment Attraction Strategy. This strategy, combined with Saskatchewan's trade and investment website, InvestSK.ca, contains helpful information for potential markets and solidifies the province as the best place to do business in Canada.

For more information, visit: InvestSK.ca.

