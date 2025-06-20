Government Supports Expansion Of Hope's Home for Children with Complex Medical Needs

CANADA, June 20 - Released on June 20, 2025

The Government of Saskatchewan, in partnership with Hope's Home, is expanding services for children and youth in care with complex medical needs through the opening of a new group home in Saskatoon.

"Every child deserves the chance to live in a safe, caring and supportive environment," Social Services Minister Terry Jenson said. "This new home is a reflection of our commitment to building stronger communities with services that support children and families in need."

Located in Saskatoon's Westview neighbourhood, the new four-space group home provides 24/7 care for children in care up to the age of 18 who are medically fragile, require end-of-life care, or have developmental needs. The new group home supports children with complex medical needs to reside close to specialized medical services available at Jim Pattison Children's Hospital.

Hope's Home is a valued partner of the Government of Saskatchewan and has been providing supportive living and daycare services across the province since 2013. It currently operates four group homes and multiple daycare programs in communities across the province including Regina, Saskatoon, Prince Albert and Warman.

"I am proud to announce the opening of our third Supportive Living Home in Saskatoon for children with complex medical needs," Hope's Home CEO Lisa Wyatt said. "This house will be more than a place for these children to live, it will be a home! In this home every child will find love, support, and the opportunity to thrive. Together with the Ministry of Social Services, we are creating a nurturing family-like environment where these children can experience the joys of childhood while receiving the medical care they need."

The home officially opened on June 20, 2025, with an annual operating budget of $1.16 million, which will be funded by the province. The development of the new group home fulfills a funding commitment from the 2023-24 Provincial Budget and demonstrates the Government of Saskatchewan's commitment to supporting medically complex children through integrated and compassionate care.

