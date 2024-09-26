Additional $18.1 Million for First Nation and Métis Organizations Through 2024-25 Gaming Payments

CANADA, September 26 - Released on September 26, 2024

Saskatchewan First Nation and Métis organizations will receive an additional $18.1 million for a total of $109 million in gaming payments in 2024-25 as a result of higher-than-forecast profits at Saskatchewan Indian Gaming Authority casinos, Lotteries and Gaming Saskatchewan casinos, and the PlayNow.com online gaming platform.

"These additional payments to First Nations and Métis organizations will help support economic, social, educational and cultural initiatives," Minister Responsible for First Nations, Métis and Northern Affairs Don McMorris said. "We will continue to collaborate with First Nations and Métis communities to advance their priorities."

The Ministry of Government Relations is responsible for distributing allocated casino gaming profits to the First Nations Trust, the Community Development Corporations, and the Clarence Campeau Development Fund in accordance with the 2002 Gaming Framework Agreement and the Lotteries and Gaming Corporation Act.

In the 2024-2025 Provincial Budget, the Government of Saskatchewan has provided $255.2 million in targeted funding has been provided for First Nation and Métis organizations. For more information on this year's investment in First Nation and Métis communities, visit: saskatchewan.ca.

