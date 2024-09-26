Plan a Spooky and Family Friendly Halloween Season at Government House and Wascana Centre

CANADA, September 26 - Released on September 26, 2024

From October 24 until November 1, the Provincial Capital Commission (PCC) invites guests of all ages to attend family-friendly Halloween events at Government House and Wascana Centre.

"We are thrilled to offer a variety of Halloween events for all to experience the magic and mystery of Halloween in the historic setting of Government House and the natural beauty of Wascana Centre," Provincial Capital Commission Executive Director Jenna Schroeder said. "These events are a beloved tradition, and we cannot wait to celebrate the season with our community."

PCC Halloween activities include:

Ghost Stories Tour at Government House on October 24 and 25

Step into the haunting history of Government House for a thrilling Ghost Stories Tour on October 24 and 25 from 6-9 p.m. Hear chilling tales of mysterious events that leave visitors and staff shivering in their boots. Tours are free and will run every 20 minutes on a first-come, first-served basis. Each tour lasts approximately 40 minutes, offering a glimpse into the eerie, unexplainable happenings within the historic building.

Tricks and Treats at Government House on October 27

Bring the family for Halloween fun at Government House's annual Tricks and Treats event on October 27 from 1-4 p.m. Families are encouraged to come in costume. Children can trick-or-treat through the museum and the whole family can pose for pictures in the festive photo booth. Enjoy magic shows every 40 minutes starting at 1:30 p.m., with the final show beginning at 3:30 p.m.

Annual Pumpkin Way at Wascana Centre on November 1

Don't throw out that pumpkin! The day after Halloween, the public is invited to drop off jack-o'-lanterns at the Queen Elizabeth II Gardens from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Then, from 6-8 p.m., walk through the spooky jack-o'-lantern display, enjoy hot chocolate, do a craft, or visit animals from Fenek Farms. All pumpkins will be donated to Fenek Farms after the event.

Come and make unforgettable memories this Halloween at Government House and Wascana Centre! We look forward to celebrating the season with you and your family.

Due to construction at Wascana Place, PCC will not hold the annual Spooktacular event this year. The event will be returning next year.

