Legendary Rapper/Actor Chino XL Cause of Death Revealed

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Chino XL (born Derek Keith Barbosa) was found unresponsive in his home on July 28. The family and estate have chosen to reveal the legendary rapper/actor’s cause of death. The official statement follows:“With the most profound sadness imaginable, we share the news that our beloved father decided to end his own Life.”. The Ventura County Medical Examiner’s office lists his official cause of death as asphyxia as a result of ligature hanging. “It’s been the most painful and personal experience of our lives but in honor of Suicide Awareness Month, we decided to share this truth. Dad would hope that this news may help someone else stay alive.” Barbosa battled life-long depression and in 2020 was diagnosed with congenital heart failure.In the collective words of his daughters: “Our father was our rock and our best friend. Papa Bear loved us and taught us so much. Hundreds of emails, texts, chats and beautiful posts and comments on social media, have shown us that Dad was a fountain of strength to so many. He encouraged and comforted pretty much everyone in his path and left this dimension with an untouchable creative legacy. We are grateful beyond words for our time with Dad and are overwhelmed by the immeasurable global outpouring of love from around the world. We will forever navigate this catastrophic loss and ask for continued privacy.”Barbosa is oft referred to as ‘The Wordsmith’; a member of MENSA and a celebrated lyricist and MC, known and respected for his command of English, mastery of wordplay and - sometimes irreverent - punch lines. Barbosa signed to Rick Rubin’s American Recordings as half of the duo ‘Art of Origin’, but after a shift, released his first solo album, “Here To Save You All” in 1996. Barbosa would grow his canon to include five more studio albums and 100+ features, perhaps the most known being “The Anthem” a collaboration of fellow dignitaries the RZA, KRS-One, Pharaohe Monch, Kool G Rap and Eminem.An avid film collector and aficionado, Barbosa himself caught the acting bug and appeared on television and starred in independent and studio films, circling back to his Warner Bros. roots, co-starring opposite Luke Wilson and Kate Hudson in Rob Reiner’s “Alex & Emma”. He also co-created a successful graphic novel series and helped design the Chino XL action figure.Barbosa’s former, longtime manager Stacey Castro: “Derek is a g.o.a.t. on all the levels in life and art, that matter. A dedicated father and man of substance and conviction, he will remain incomparable. The space he forged in music and in people’s hearts, will never be filled. Derek was only ever in competition with himself, and he always won. He will live on in the hearts and minds of those he called “his people”. Every single one of his verses was a mic drop. They were all gems, D.”Barbosa’s requiem was released just days after his passing, a song on Rakim “Pendulum”. Barbosa left instructions for his Estate to release his fifth album, “Darkness and Other Colors”, later this year.The Estate will look to work closely with organizations in the spaces of suicide prevention, at-risk youth and children’s neuroblastoma. The Chino XL Foundation will launch in 2025. If you, a loved one, or someone you know is struggling with suicidal ideations, please call The Lifeline by dialing 988 (in the U.S.) or visit https://988lifeline.org/

